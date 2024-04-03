Broccoli May Help Prevent Heart Strokes: Study. 5 Ways To Add It To Your Daily Diet

Broccoli is considered superfood for its health benefits

Broccoli is a superfood, and much has been said about the benefits of adding it to your diet. This green vegetable contains a sufficient amount of iron, calcium, potassium, vitamins A, C, K, and more to meet our daily nutrient needs. But did you know it can also be great for your heart health? You read that right. A recent study by Australia's Heart Research Institute (HRI) found that broccoli may hold the key to preventing and treating strokes-a leading cause of death across the globe. The findings of the study were published in the journal ACS Central Science.

Broccoli For Heart Health: How Broccoli Helps Prevent And Treat Stroke:

Researchers at the HRI in Australia conducted a three-year study, where they found that a natural compound found in broccoli has the potential to reduce harmful blood clot formation in the heart, which often leads to strokes. In fact, according to them, the compound may also promote the effectiveness of stroke treatment.

Dr. Xuyu Liu, the lead researcher, explained that during the preclinical trials, it was found that when the compound of broccoli is added to the medicines for stroke, the success rate increased from 20% to 60%. Moreover, the compound by itself worked as a blood-thinning agent, delaying the onset of stroke and other cardiovascular diseases. "This offers a new avenue for both treating and preventing heart strokes," the study read.

While researchers are yet to conduct clinical trials to develop an anti-clotting treatment for the heart, we suggest including broccoli in your diet to enjoy all its benefits to the fullest. But of course, we must remember that moderation is the key.

5 Fun Ways To Add Broccoli To Your Diet:

1. Use as stuffing for paratha:

You can grate the broccoli, mix it with spices and use it instead of cauliflower as a healthier paratha stuffing. Click here for the broccoli paratha recipe.

2. Prepare soup:

You can use broccoli to make a heartwarming soup for dinner. Add vegetables of your choice and enjoy. Click here for the broccoli soup recipe.

3. Make a snack:

Broccoli can be fun too! Prepare tandoori malai broccoli at home and enjoy a healthy and tasty snack any time of the day. Click here for the recipe.

4. Add it to your salad:

You can just blanch some broccoli florets and toss them with your favourite vegetables for a healthy and crunchy salad. Click here for the recipe.

5. Throw it in your pasta:

Much like a salad, you can add broccoli to your favourite pasta recipe. The process is similar - blanch some broccoli florets and add them to the dish. Make sure you do not overcook the broccoli and ruin its crunchy texture. Click here for the recipe.

Note: The food suggestions are not a part of the study

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.