Broccoli For Weight Loss: Here's How This Low-Calorie Veggie Could Help You Shed Extra Kilos

If all this while you were avoiding broccoli for its distinct taste, then it's time for you to bring it in your diet as it may help you lose weight. From the dark green florets to the stalk, broccoli is replete with health benefiting properties. This cruciferous vegetable is a showstopper for healthy foods, thanks to its high vitamin C and antioxidant content. Its vitamin C content is known to be higher than many citrus fruits. According to the book, 'Healing Foods' by DK Publishing House, "Broccoli is rich in vitamin C and fibre and has the highest level of carotenoids - particularly eye-healthy lutein-of all brassicas."

Being low in calories, this veggie is a perfect option for those on a weight reduction diet.

Loaded with weight loss-friendly fibres, broccoli takes longer to digest, keeping you satiated for long. Consumption of this veggie helps you check your weight by keeping you away from other fattening foods. If you wish to make the most of this green wonder, you can eat it raw or steam lightly to retain its vitamin C, iron, and chlorophyll content.



According to the book ' Healing Foods', "Broccoli leaves contain more beta-carotene than the flower and stalks." Hence, the raw leaves may add a nutritional boost to salads as well. If you cannot eat broccoli in its raw form, then you can savour it by stuffing inside parathas as well. Yes, you read that right! Broccoli parathas are not only appealing to the eyes, but to the palate as well. Here's how you can make broccoli parathas at home. However, avoid use of oil or butter while making parathas as doing so would only hamper your weight loss efforts.



So, the next time you go out for grocery shopping, add broccoli in your basket and make the most of this veggie.



Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

