'Big Big News': 3 Indian Chefs Receive Michelin Star. Chef Vikas Khanna Lauds

Photo Credit: Instagram/Chef Sujan Sarkar

Indian cuisine made it to the global platform yet again as three Indian chefs from Chicago, Washington DC, and New York were recently awarded Michelin Stars - the highest honour in the world of gastronomy. The chefs who made it to the Michelin Star list are Vijaya Kumar, Chetan Shetty, and Sujan S. Chef Vikas Khanna took to social media to give a shout-out to the achievers and penned a heartfelt note on the occasion. He began the post by stating, "Diwali has arrived a little early in the United States."

Chef Vikas referred to the achievement as a "milestone," and wrote, "Salute to all the 3 Indian Chefs who got Michelin Stars yesterday in New York. Michelin Guide announced the NY, Chicago & DC winners and I salute all the chefs who received the stars. What an honor. What an honor for India, our hospitality & cuisine. NY - @chef.vijayakumar, DC - @chefchetanshetty, Chicago - @chefsujans."

The post further read, "I'm cheering for the day when every guide will have an Indian restaurant with the stars around the globe."

If you are yet to know who these chefs are, then stay back, as we help you know them better.

1. Chef Vijaya Kumar, New York:

Chef Vijaya Kumar leads the kitchen at Semma in the bustling New York City Semma, which means awesome in Tamil and offers the most delicious South Indian delicacy in the bustling city. In fact, Semma is also known to be the only Indian restaurant to receive a Michelin star - the restaurant got its first recognition in 2022.

2. Chef Chetan Shetty, Washington DC:

Chef Chetan Shetty heads a fine dining restaurant in Washington DC, named Rania. Conceptualised by the owners of another iconic restaurant Punjab Grill DC, Raina offers Indian cuisine in a new and transformed version for a unique experience.

3. Chef Sujan S, Chicago:

Chef Sujan Sarkar heads Indienne in Chicago. Indienne is a modern fine dining restaurant that offers progressive Indian food to the patrons. You will find the set vegetarian and non-vegetarian menu for a curated meal experience, along with a la carte dishes at the establishment.