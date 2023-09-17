Beleive It Or Not! Cheese Could Be Good For Your Brain, Says Study

Cheese makes your food taste better

Have you been avoiding cheese for the longest thinking it could be bad for your health? If yes, then it's time to re-evaluate your decision. Wonder why? Not only does a block of cheese make your food taste better, but also helps your brain work better. You read that right. A recent study, published in the journal Nutrients, suggests that gooey goodness might have a correlation with better cognitive health among the elderly population. Hence, we thought of sharing with you some delicious ways to include cheese in your diet. But remember, moderation is the key. So, without further ado, let's take you through.

Cheese And Brain Health: What's The Link Between The Two:

As per health experts, cognitive disorders including Alzheimer's is one the major health issues gripping the world, lifestyle and dietary negligence being the main culprits. This study indicates how a basic (and delicious) change in your diet may help promote brain health. The research team analysed 1,516 participants from Tokyo, Japan, aged 65 and above. During this phase, their cognitive abilities were measured, along with other factors like age, exercise regimes, and overall eating habits.

By the end of the study, it was found that participants who regularly ate cheese were more likely to remember things better. It was also found that the particular set of people, who included cheese in their diet regularly, were eating a more diverse range of foods. "Although the present study was an analysis of cross-sectional data of Japanese community-dwelling older adults, the results suggest that cheese intake is inversely associated with lower cognitive function even after adjusting for multiple confounding factors," the study read.

Photo Credit: iStock

4 Genius Ways You Can Include Cheese In Your Diet:

1. With a glass of wine:

The classic wine and cheese combination is a hit among all. Besides, several studies have found that red wine, in a controlled portion, might positively affect your brain health.

2. Shred on your toast:

This is one of our favourite ways to enjoy cheese without much fuss. All you need to do is, prepare bread toast with your favourite toppings and shred some cheese on the top.

3. Add to salad:

Salads taste the best when it is crunchy and dry, with moderate dressing. Hence, people avoid adding cheese, fearing it might turn the dish soggy. Fret not, we have a solution. Take a block of cheese of your choice, scrape thin layers, and add to the top of your salad bowl.

4. Make roti roll:

Roti roll is a ubiquitous dish among all. We have an easy way to elevate the goodness of the dish. All you need to do is, add a fine layer of cheese along with the roll stuffing and enjoy.

Besides, you have the evergreen pizzas and pastas to enjoy with a moderate amount of cheese. Sounds indulgent, right? If all these discussions are making you crave some cheese, then this is just the place for you to explore. We got you some of our favourite cheese-based recipes to try. But remember, never go overboard with it, as excess of everything is bad for health.

Note: The food suggestions are not a part of the study