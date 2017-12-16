Being Repetitive Could Be An Early Symptom of Dementia in Elderly

Senior citizens if you have been repeating daily tasks like shaving, cleaning or asking the same questions in a conversation, you could be at a risk of developing dementia. Dementia is a group of thinking and social symptoms that interferes with daily functioning and delays cognitive skills. It can occur due to variety of possible diseases. Mostly associated with old age, the common symptoms of Dementia include impairments in thought, communication, and memory. According to a latest study, being repetitive could also be an early sign the neurodegenerative condition. Asking the same questions may also be an early symptom said the researchers.

According to the Alzheimer's association, the main cause of behavioural symptoms in Alzheimer's, and other progressive dementias, is the deterioration of brain cells which causes a decline in the individual's ability to make sense of the world. Repeating a task, or a question, points to the fact that an individual is not able to recall that he/she has just asked the question or completed the task, which further hints at the deteriorating memory retention triggered by the impaired brain cells.

The researchers also emphasized that this repetitive behavior may not be taken lightly as this could point to the environmental influences that is perhaps making them uncomfortable. People with dementia who ask questions repeatedly may be trying to express a specific concern, ask for help, or cope with frustration, anxiety or insecurity, said the researchers.

Common symptoms of the neurodegenerative conditions also include forgetting what they had for breakfast, or where they left certain objects, failing sense of direction, and difficulty following conversations. Some senior citizens also battle with signs of depression

As many as 47 million people are suffering from Dementia from around the world with 4.1 million of them belonging to India. While there is no definitive cure to dementia yet, but one can surely start taking efforts to boost up their brain power much in advance.

1. Vitamin C and B

While Vitamin C has long been associated with mental agility, B Vitamins are known to guard against age-related brain shrinkage and cognitive impairment. Load up on blackcurrants, citrus fruits, fish, green leafy vegetables, mushrooms, peanuts, sesame seeds, eggs to rev up your brain power.

2. Nuts and Seeds

Storehouse of nutrients, a handful of seeds and nuts may help increase your brainpower significantly. Pumpkin seeds are loaded with zinc that play a great role in sharpening your memory. Brain-shaped walnuts are a good source of omega-3 and other essential nutrients crucial for brain functioning and memory skills.

3. Berries

Eating blueberries daily can help combat against the onset of short term memory loss. Berries in general, including strawberries, when consumed regularly can help delay age-related memory decline.

4. Green Vegetables

From broccoli, kale, to spinach - green vegetables are full of iron, Vitamin E, K and B9 (folate) which are extremely important for brain cell development, keeping memory related issues at bay. Eating folate-rich foods is also associated with reducing the homocysteine levels which may lead to nerve cells damage in brain. Vitamin K is known to be helpful in cognitive enhancement and increasing mental alertness.