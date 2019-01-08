Barley For Diabetes: How Jau Could Help Manage Blood Sugar Levels

Barley, also known as jau in Hindi, is an ancient grain, which may not have a score as high in comparison to its other counterparts, but comes packed with various health benefiting properties. This humble grain has been used by many communities in Southeast Asia and Europe to make breads and porridge in order to include various essential nutrients in diet. If findings of a study, conducted by Lund University in Sweden, are to be believed, people who eat barley regularly are less prone to diabetes and cardiovascular diseases. Similarly, drinking barley water helps improve health rapidly by reducing risk for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases.

Barley is packed with a lot of fibre that helps you keep fuller for longer, thereby preventing cravings and untimely hunger pangs, which keeps your blood sugar level in control. According to the book, 'Healing Foods' by D K Publishing House, "Barley is a grain with a number of fantastic medicinal properties. Thanks to its high fibre content, it is great for improving digestion... while its low glycaemic index is one of a number of its properties that help improve blood sugar levels and reduce the risk of diabetes."

In fact, sipping on barley water or sherbet may keep your diabetes under control. Being a great source of fibre and beta-glucans, barley water prevents the absorption of LDL and triglycerides from food and also improves insulin resistance in our body. "Barley ensures slow-release of carbohydrate that helps maintain steady blood sugar levels, In addition, barley is abundant in magnesium and manganese, both of which are necessary for carbohydrate metabolism," notes 'Healing Foods'.

The best way to consume barley is by drinking barley water or adding it to your regular breads like rotis. Here's how you can make barley water at home.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.