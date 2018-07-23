Bananas For Weight Loss: 3 Reasons Why You Should Include Them To Your Diet

Easy to peel, nutritious and delectable, bananas are a favourite of all. Bananas are considered to be one of the healthiest foods that you can add to your diet and often finds dedicated place in your breakfasts, smoothies and shakes. Being high in potassium, it is an ideal snack for high blood pressure patients. They are rich in macronutrients magnesium, calcium and folate. The fibre rich banana helps aid digestion, fight anemia and maintain heart health too. When it comes to weight loss, bananas could prove rather effective too. However, one must exercise portion control.

Here's why bananas should find a place in your weight loss diet:



1. Source of good carbs: In a bid to lose weight, we have all fallen for many misconceptions about weight loss. One of the biggest blunders many are guilty of are ruling out carb sources completely from their diet. Yes, it is true that bananas are loaded with carbohydrates that you are often told to limit or not avoid in order to lose weight. But bananas contain the good carbohydrates in the form of the resistant starch - the kind that supports both weight loss and weight maintenance.



2. Bananas are source of dietary fibre:



Bananas are packed with fibre that keeps you full for longer and are also low in calories. According to Macrobiotic Nutritionist and Health Practitioner Shilpa Arora ND, "Bananas are high in fibre and provide satiation, which in turn aids in weight loss. They help with sugar cravings and boost metabolism."

3. Good pre and post workout snack:

Bananas are a powerhouse of nutrients that help in proper functioning of the body and keep you healthy. According to Shilpa, "It is a great snack which can be consumed in between meals and is also considered as a great pre-workout food."

Bangalore based nutritionist Dr. Anju Sood says "whatever you eat, be it a banana or toast, it will act as a stimulator. It will improve your efficiency and mobilise the fat. In addition to the umpteen vitamins and minerals, bananas are great digestion boosters too. It helps you initiate your workout. Also, when you work out consistently your glycogen store breaks down. Banana works to prevent that by replenishing the glycogen depletion in your muscles."

Before you start loading up on the wonder fruit, make sure you practice moderation. You can have them alone, and if you are planning to pair it with something choose the combinations correct. Have them with oats, and steer clear of refined sugar.



The combinations in which you take, the timing and the way you consume bananas contributes to effective weight management says Dr. Dr. Sunali Sharma, Dietician & Nutritionist, Amandeep Hospitals. As compared to other fruits, banana contains slightly more calories and carbohydrates. So, in order to incorporate bananas in your weight loss diet, one needs to be a little cautious. Limit your consumption to one 5" piece a day. Have them before or after a workout, it is very effective in recovery.