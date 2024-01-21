'Bahut Paap Lagega': Viral Video Of Oreo Bhajia Leaves Internet Disgusted

The online community has expressed dislike for Oreo bhajia. (Image Credit: Instagram/@hungryinsan)

When it comes to desi snacks, bhajia, also known as pakodas, undeniably stands out as everyone's favourite. From kids to adults, everyone loves to savour these yummy delights. The options are vast, ranging from vegetarian choices like onion bhajia, aloo bhajia, to non-vegetarian varieties such as fish pakoda and chicken pakoda. But, in today's world of trending food experiments, even the humble bhajiya has undergone some creative twists. You might have come across unique variations like pakoda pastry, Parle-G pakodas, and even pani puri ke pakode. The latest addition to this inventive series is Oreo bhajiya. Yes, you read that right. A video circulating on the internet showcases this unusual recipe, and the foodie community seems to have mixed feelings about it.

In the Instagram video, the vendor is seen opening a packet of Oreo biscuits. One by one, he dips each biscuit into a gram flour batter and deep-fries them in a wok. Once they are cooked, he takes them out from the hot oil and proceeds to serve them. "Oreo Bhajiya. First time in Ahmedabad," reads the caption of the post. You can watch the full video here:

The video has certainly caught the attention of many, and the foodie community expressed their disgust in the comment section. One user said, "Omg, I can't even imagine this!" Another added, "Literally insane, this shouldn't even be posted." Someone remarked, "Khane ka satyanash kar diya [You have spoiled the food.]" A person commented, "Agar mere friend ko ye reel bhej di to vo Oreo khana chod dega [If I forward this video to my friend, he will stop eating Oreos.]" "Bilkul bakwaas hai [This is total rubbish]," read a comment. A few echoed, "Bus yehi sab dekhna baaki reh gaya tha [This was the only thing left to see.]" Some people said, "Bahut paap lagega [It's a grave sin]."

What are your thoughts on Oreo bhajiya? Share with us in the comments below.