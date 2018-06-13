Ayurveda For Asthma: Here's How You Can Manage Asthma Naturally

Asthma is a chronic inflammatory condition that affects the airways of the lungs that become inflamed, narrow or swell up that makes it difficult to breathe. According to the WHO, 235 million people suffer from asthma. Asthma incidences has increased big time considering there is an overall increase in the environmental pollutants, adulteration of food and increased stress levels. While conventional medications are advised to most asthmatic patients, it is important to ensure a good management of the condition so that it doesn't get worse. The diet you take on a daily basis can impact your health ; the right foods can be extremely powerful and beneficial in fighting asthma and providing relief without any side-effects.

Health experts generally advise adding onion, garlic, magnesium rich foods, flaxseeds, vitamin C and D rich foods, licorice root, turmeric and others in your diet. Here are some inflammatory foods that you should definitely avoid:

Dairy, as it encourages mucus production and blocks your airways.

Cold food and chilled water as they tighten your airways.

Sugar, junk food and processed food, as they all come under the category of inflammatory products that promote allergies and trigger asthma.

Ayurveda has a lot to contribute to manage asthma. It suggests some home remedies to prevent and manage asthmatic conditions and symptoms and other respiratory disorders. Here's what Ayurveda has to say.

According to the Book The Complete Book Of Ayurvedic Home Remedies by Dr. Vasant Lad, Bronchial asthma is characterised by sudden attacks of short, gasping breaths accompanied by wheezing. The underlying cause of all asthmatic conditions is increased kapha dosha in the stomach. Ayurvedic treatment for asthma aims to bring the kapha lodged in the lungs and bronchi back to the stomach, from which it can be eliminated. Here are a few herbal remedies that Ayurveda suggests in order to manage asthma:

Mix one teaspoon cinnamon and one fourth teaspoon trikatu into a cup of boiling water. Let it steep for 10 minutes and add one teaspoon of honey before drinking. You can take this tea twice a day. You can also take one fourth cup of onion juice with one teaspoon honey and one eighth teaspoon black pepper. This remedy will help alleviate breathlessness and relieve congestion. Also try taking half teaspoon bay leaf and one fourth teaspoon pippali mixed into one teaspoon honey at least two to three times a day. A tea made with half licorice and half ginger is also beneficial for asthma prevention. Use half a teaspoon of the combined herbs per cupful of water. Mustard seeds are helpful in healing bronchial system. Rub a little brown mustard oil onto your chest to get some relief. Mix one teaspoon of brown mustard oil with one teaspoon natural organic sugar. Take two to three times a day on an empty stomach.

Bring these Ayurvedic remedies into use under the supervision of an Ayurvedic expert.