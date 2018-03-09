Are You Vitamin D Deficient? Signs To Tell and 5 Natural Sources You Must Include In your Diet

Vitamin D deficiency is common condition faced by many people globally. Here are some common signs that may tell if you are lacking the sunshine vitamin.
1. Low immunity : If you are falling sick too often you may be deficient in vitamin D. Lack of vitamin D increases risk of illness or infections.
2. Perpetually fatigued: If you have started to stay fatigued and tired more regularly you might be needing vitamin D supplements to up your energy levels.
3. Lower bone pain and back pain: If you have been facing too much trouble with your lower back or bones. If they are aching too often , you might be having vitamin D deficiency
4. Poor wound healing: If you take too long to recuperate and recover from an injury, surgery or infection. You may be suffering from poor vitamin D levels.
Natural Dietary Sources of Vitamin D
There are several sources of getting Vitamin D, apart from supplements too. Here are some dietary sources of Vitamin D you can rely on.
1. Mushrooms: Some studies suggest that including mushrooms in your diet four times a week may shoot up your Vitamin D levels. Mushrooms can naturally produce Vitamin D when exposed to sunlight.
2. Soy milk: Soy milk is a plant-based milk produced by soaking dry soybeans and grinding them with water. While it contains the same amount of protein as regular cow's milk it boasts of high Vitamin D, Vitamin C and iron.
3. Fatty fish: All kinds of fish are high on Vitamin D. Typically oily or fatty fish contain more Vitamin D than less oily fish. Try salmon, mackerel, eel or tuna.
4. Eggs: Since the vitamin D in an egg comes from its yolk, it's important to use the whole egg--not just the whites.
5. Cheese:Cheese is one of the richest sources of vitamin D. Ricotta is said to have the highest levels of vitamin D. Cheese is also considered as a rich source of good fat and calcium
Load up on these natural sources of vitamin D and make most of its benefits.