Amla Juice For Skin: Here's How Amla Juice May Benefit Your Skin

Amla, also known as Indian gooseberry, is unarguably a powerhouse of nutrients and is known for its endless health benefits. You can consume it in any form - be it juiced, powdered or raw. Since it is bitter in taste, many people prefer to consume it in juice form. It is said to help improve liver health, manage blood sugar levels and boost digestion. But did you know that drinking amla juice regularly may give you a healthy and glowing skin? Yes, that's right! Amla juice can keep all your skin-related problems at bay, including acne, dark sports and wrinkles. So, without much ado, let's see why amla juice is the perfect elixir for our skin.

Here Are Four Reasons Why Amla Juice Is Good For Skin:

Delays Premature Aging:



Amla is an excellent source of vitamin C. It not only boosts our immunity but also keeps our skin healthy and young. According to Consultant Nutritionist, Dr. Rupali Datta, "Vitamin C is a natural antioxidant, which means that it protects you against the harmful effects of free radicals. It helps in slowing down the aging process and is needed for collagen production, further keeping your skin and hair healthy, and supports the immune system too." Regular consumption of amla juice may delay the effects of premature aging like fine lines, wrinkles, dark spots etc.

Reduces Pigmentation:



Pigmentation happens when dark spots are formed on our skin due to harmful UV rays, pollution, stress, etc., making our skin look dull and uneven. In order to get rid of those stubborn pigmentation spots, apply amla juice on your skin. Vitamin C content of amla juice helps reduce the dullness and dark spots on our skin. All you have to do is to apply amla juice on your face with cotton and wash it after it dries off.

Helps Lighten Pimple And Acne Marks:



If you are tired of those stubborn pimple or acne marks, then fret not! Applying amla juice or paste on face regularly may lighten the marks. Take a bowl; add 2 tablespoon of amla juice and 2 tablespoon of aloe vera gel to it. Mix both the ingredients well and apply it on your face for 10-15 minutes. Wash it off with water. As a natural blood purifier, amla can help reduce the pimple or acne marks and may prevent occurrence of pimples in the future too.

Exfoliates Skin:



Amla juice is a natural cleanser, whether you drink it or apply it topically on your hair and skin. Applying amla on your face will exfoliate your skin, further removing the dead skin cells from your face. This will give you a fresh and glowing skin. But, if you have a sensitive skin, you may want to avoid applying it directly on your face; meaning mix it with aloe vera gel or rose water before applying it on your face.

