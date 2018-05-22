Ajwain Tea For Summers: Here's Why This Herbal Drink Is The Perfect Remedy To Your Digestive Woes

Highlights Ajwain or carom seeds have a number of health benefits. Ajwain tea is a non-caffeinated herbal drink that is very easy to make. Ajwain tea can relieve flatulence and acidity, and improve appetite.

Ajwain needs no introduction. The spice is common in Indian households and is used in a number of ways to enhance flavour and nutrition of various dishes and breads. Used both in whole and powder form, ajwain has several health benefits . This is why the spice is added to loads of Indian curries and stews like south Indian rasam, some variations of kadhi, etc, and is also added to pickles due to its strong pungent flavours and taste. However, did you know that ajwain, or carom seeds, can also be the one solution to all your summer digestive woes? Say hello to caffeine-free ajwain tea!

If you love sipping on soothing herbal teas and are not a fan of cold beverages, then ajwain tea is going to become your favourite drink this summer. Although ajwain can be eaten raw; they are often recommended to be consumed after steeping them in water or boiling them to make an herbal tea. The seeds are beneficial to the body when consumed during the summers.

Here Are Some Benefits Of Ajwain Seeds For Summers:

1. Improves Digestion:Ajwain is very effective against digestive disorders and is also vouched for by Ayurveda. Regular consumption of ajwain improves the efficiency of your stomach and digestive system, moreover, it helps reduce acidity.

2. Improves Appetite: We often suffer from a lack of appetite during the hot summer months. Ajwain is said to increase appetite, thus helping you stay healthy and energetic during summers.

3. Reduces Flatulence: Ajwain is said to help people suffering from chronic flatulence due to its carminative properties.

4. Detoxifies The System: Ajwain is rich in antioxidants and may help remove harmful toxins from your body.

5. Improves Metabolism: Ajwain is also said to improve the metabolic rate of the body, helping you burn calories better.



How To Make Ajwain Tea For Summers

Making a non-caffeinated ajwain tea drink for summers is extremely easy. All you need is some olive green ajwain seeds and some water. Dry roast the seeds until they turn brown in colour and emit a strong aroma. You can store these dry roasted carom seeds in an airtight container and use it to make ajwain tea any time of the day. Add these roasted ajwain seeds to a cup of boiling water and remove the water from heat, once it slightly changes colour. You may either strain the water and drink the tea hot or you may also choose to leave the seeds in the drink and chew them after you're finished with the tea.



Ajwain tea is a simple home remedy for all your digestive problems that often cause inconvenience during summers. Moreover, since this drink has no caffeine, it has no side effects. If you want your normal caffeine kick though, then you may add black tea leaves to boiling water along with the ajwain. However, it's better to have this tea as is, as excessive caffeine consumption is said to dehydrate you during summers.

