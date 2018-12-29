Air Pollution: This Ayurvedic Concoction May Help Keep Cough Allergy At Bay

Winters are here in full swing and the smog in the air has started to appear. During the chilly months, our immunity levels tend to take a dip and the smog in the air is enough to worsen the condition. A lot of people complaint of having cough allergy, which is mostly triggered by the increasing levels of air pollution. If you also happen to suffer from the same and are looking for an effective all-natural home remedy, then we're here to help. According to Ayurveda Expert Dr. Ashutosh Gautam, "A concoction of haldi, ginger, tulsi leaves and honey can help in getting relief from cough allergy. Haldi has anti-allergic/antioxidant action. Whereas, tulsi has antimicrobial properties and ursolic acid, which eases inflamed airways, which further helps in reducing cough."



Here's how you can prepare this Ayurvedic concoction at home:

Ingredients:

Haldi - a pinch

Ginger - 1/2 inch

Tulsi Leaves - 4-5

Water - 1 cup

Honey - 1 tsp

Mulethi - optional

Method:

To begin with, take a bowl and add water in it. Bring it to boil.

Then add haldi, ginger, tulsi leaves in the boiling water. Sieve till half cup remains.

Add honey in the mixture after removing it from the gas stove.

If throat irritation is severe, you may also add mulethi/liquorice in the concoction.

Note: You can consume this Ayurvedic concoction twice a day for effective results. The natural ingredients used in the making of this concoction will also help in giving your immunity a much-needed boost.

So get into the kitchen, bring together all the ingredients, prepare this concoction and say bye-bye to cough allergy.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.