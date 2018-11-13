Air Pollution May Up Heart, Lung Disease Risk; Diet Tips To Tackle The Toxic Air

According to a study published in the journal Environment International, exposure to certain air pollutants may increase emergency department (ED) visits for respiratory and cardiovascular diseases. The study found that exposure to pollutants such as ground-level ozone and nitrogen oxides, which are created from burning fossil fuels, led to increased ED visits. As per the researchers, they found the primary pollutants- those were emitted directly from a source, such as car exhaust- were associated with ED visits for cardiovascular and respiratory diseases. Additionally, secondary pollutants- those that are formed through chemical reactions in the air- were linked to ED visits for respiratory diseases.

While most past studies were conducted on a single-day level, this study looked at pollution across five cities including Atlanta, Birmingham, Dallas, Pittsburgh, and St. Louis. The researchers analysed the associations between cardiorespiratory ED visits and twelve major air pollutants to examine short-term changes in health as pollution varies on a daily basis.

The researchers said that by looking at the five cities, they hope to get a better sense of how they think about future pollution regulations because the way they regulate pollutants might differ between primary and secondary pollution.

While you cannot eradicate air pollution completely, but you can definitely take care of yourself and tackle air pollution through a healthy diet. We tell you some essential tips that you should follow.

1. Load up on more vitamin C content

Vitamin C is said to be one of the most potent antioxidants of our body. This water soluble vitamin is present throughout the body and it helps scavenge cell damaging free radicals. Vitamin C is also said to regenerate vitamin E. Include vitamin C rich foods like parsley, cabbage, turnip greens, coriander leaves, chaulai ka saag, fruits like oranges, lemon, amla and guava, et al.

2. Include vitamin E in your diet

Beta-carotene plays an important role in controlling inflammation because of its antioxidant activity. Moreover, it is also converted into vitamin A in the body. Include leafy green vegetables like spinach, chaulai ka saag, radish leaves and carrots.

3. Omega-3 fatty acids

Omega-3s help protect against the detrimental effects of air pollution on one's heart health and lipid profile. Load up on nuts and seeds like almonds, walnuts, chia seeds, flaxseeds, and methi seeds, green leafy vegetables, kala chana, rajma, et al.

4. Eat vitamin E rich foods

Vitamin E is a fat soluble vitamin that is said to be the first line of defence against injury to human tissues. Vitamin E can be derived from almonds, sunflower seeds, salmon, eel, and spices and herbs like paprika, chilli powder, et al.