Aerobic Exercises May Help Reduce Depression: Try These Foods Too 

According to a study published in journal Depression and Anxiety, supervised aerobic exercises have large antidepressant treatment effects for patients with major depression, an analysis of randomised controlled clinical trials suggests. The study showed a significantly large overall antidepressant effect compared with antidepressant medication and/or psychological therapies. "Collectively, this study has found that supervised aerobic exercise can significantly support major depression treatment in mental health services," said lead author Ioannis D. Morres from the University of Thessaly in Greece. For the study, the research team involved 455 adults across 11 eligible trials patients aged between 18-65 years with major depression as a primary disorder. The supervised aerobic exercises were performed on an average for 45 minutes, at moderate intensity, three times per week, and for 9.2 weeks.

Aerobic exercise revealed moderate-to-large antidepressant effects among trials with lower risk of bias, as well as large antidepressant effects among trials with short-term interventions (up to four weeks) and trials involving preferences for exercise, they noted.

Other than aerobics, one must eat foods that help overcoming depression and mood swings.



5 Foods To Beat Depression



1. Eat Good Carbs

According to Bangalore-based Nutritionist, Dr. Anju Sood, "one should add more complex carbs (good carbs from whole grains, brown rice and vegetables) to their diet to fight depression. By limiting carbohydrates, our brain may not be able to produce enough of the feel-good brain chemicals, such as serotonin and we may also feel very lethargic." A lot of studies have shown that low carb diets have been linked to nervousness, anxiety, decreased concentration and insomnia.



2. Consume Vitamin D-Rich Foods

Many studies have shown that people with depression had low vitamin D levels. Depression is also a play of hormones, and vitamins are associated with the production or regulation of certain hormones. "Vitamin D is important for many brain functions. You can have more of fatty fish, especially tuna, mushrooms, orange juice and eggs to maintain your Vitamin D levels and also to manage depression," says Dr. Anju Sood.



3. Have More Water And Fluids

"Maintaining a balanced diet and including more fluids like green tea, buttermilk, nimbu paani and even milk may keep you fresh and focussed. Milk has a soothing effect on the brain. You can make a quick banana and milk smoothie to overcome morning moodiness. Both induce a feeling of calm," says Dr. Mukta Vasishta, Chief Dietician, Gangaram Hospital, New Delhi.



4. Add More Vitamin B Complex And Fats To Your Diet

"Fats are very important to keep a person happy. They have a feel-good property. But make sure you choose the right kind of fats. Even foods rich in Vitamin B can really help. They turn our food into fuel and keep us energized through the day. Try to incorporate foods like avocado, chickpeas, dark chocolate and nuts in your daily diet," says Dietician Tapasya Mundhra.



5. Protein-Rich foods

"Protein-rich foods are known to boost alertness. Some of them contain an amino acid called tryptophan which helps your body make the mood boosting brain chemical, serotonin. For vegetarians peas, beans, soya, lentils and paneer are good sources of protein and non-vegetarians should opt for lean meat and eggs," says Dr. Anju Sood.

