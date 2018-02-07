Acne May Increase The Risk Of Depression; Try These Natural Ways To Get Rid Of Acne!

If you have a consistent acne problem, chances are you may be at a higher risk of depression. According to a study published in the British Journal of Dermatology, patients with acne have significantly increased risk of developing major depression in the first five years after diagnosis. "This study highlights an important link between skin disease and mental illness," said the lead author of the study Isabelle Vallerand, PhD student at the University of Calgary, Canada. For the study, researchers included data from the Health Improvement Network (THIN) from 1986 to 2012.

The database used for the study included 134,427 men and women with acne and 1,731,608 without them and followed them for 15 years. Most were under 19 years of age at the start of the study, though they ranged in age from seven to 50 years.

The results revealed that the risk for major depression was highest within one year of acne diagnosis, which 63 percent higher risk as compared to individuals without acne, and decreased thereafter.

If you have been facing acne problem, here's what you need to do.

1. Reduce milk intake

Milk my give you acne as the cow's milk is loaded with growth hormones, so each time you absorb these hormones from milk, it negatively impacts your skin.

2. Avoid foods with high glycemic index

Studies have shown that a low glycemic diet may wipe off acne completely. A natural and traditional diet will clean up your system and reboot it, clearing your skin in the process.

3. Add zinc to your diet

Zinc is said to be an effective mineral that has anti-inflammatory properties that inhibits the growth of acne-causing bacteria. So add more oysters, kidney beans and pumpkin seeds in your diet.

4. Slash your iodine intake

Acne is said to be closely related to excess salt or iodine in the diet. Do not completely stop consuming it as it may make you iodine deficient, but definitely limit its intake for a clear skin.

Make sure you visit your physician in case the acne problem is consistent.

With Inputs From IANS