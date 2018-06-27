8 Benefits Of Ginger That Make It A Must Have In Every Kitchen



Here are 9 Benefits of Ginger You May Not have Known:

There is no denying the fact that ginger is an indispensable part of Indian cuisine. From curries to broth and tea, ginger invades so many of our preparations. It is also one of the rare foods that is significant nit just it's flavour but also the innumerable medicinal benefits. India especially is no stranger to its impressive nutritive profile. Ginger is one of Ayurveda's most prized gems, and finds its way in most of its healing herbal concoctions. From boosting digestion to soothing cold and fever, ginger benefits are aplenty.

1. Aids digestion: The tuber may do wonders for your digestion. According to the book Healing Foods says that ginger "protects and heals the gut, hastens the movement of food through the gastrointestinal tract, and reduces wind, bloating and cramps. It also awakens the taste buds, and gets digestive juices flowing." The Complete Book of Ayurvedic Home Remedies by Dr. Vasant Lad notes, "The first key to prevention of indigestion is to enhance the digestive fire. One of the best herbs to kindleagniis ginger. Before each meal, chop or grate a little fresh ginger, add a few drops of lime juice and a pinch of salt, and chew it up."

2. Soothes upset stomach: Ginger tea, ginger water or just chewing a piece of ginger is believed to be an age old remedy to soothe an upset stomach. Ginger tends to improves gastric motility. It helps alleviate constipation, vomiting, acidity, and protects gastric lining against acidity.



3. Anti-inflammatory properties: Ginger is packed with strong anti-inflammatory properties. As a matter of fact, its volatile oils have anti-inflammatory properties similar to those of NSAIDs (non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs), notes the book, 'Healing Foods'. This makes it immensely effect in bringing down pain caused due to menstruation, and arthritis too.

4. Recover loss of appetite: By igniting gastric fire, ginger could also help recover lost appetite

According to Dr. Ashutosh Gautam, chewing some ginger with lemon and black salt may prove effective.

5. Heals cold and flu: Ayurveda suggest a handful of remedies involving ginger to treat cold and flu. Dr. Vasant Lad in his book mentions , "combining ginger (1 part), cinnamon (1 part) and lemon grass (2 parts). Steep 1 tsp of the formula for about 10 mins in 1 cup of hot water, strain it and add honey if you like. This tea will help reduce symptoms of cold."

6. Soothe morning sickness: Tucking in piece of ginger is an effective remedy to cut down nausea caused due to morning sickness in pregnancy. According to Nutritionist Shilpa Arora, "A teaspoon of ginger juice may help reduce uneasiness due to morning sickness." Ginger juice has stimulating properties that can soothe your tummy. You can also have ginger infused tea or ginger candies instead.

7. May soothe gum infections: The bioactive compound present in ginger-gingerol works as an analgesic, it is also loaded with many antibacterial properties. It could curtail growth of different types of bacteria, especially oral bacteria linked to inflammatory diseases in the gums, such as gingivitis and periodontitis.



8. May lower cholesterol levels: Ginger is also famous for it's ability to bring down bad cholesterol levels or LDL cholesterol in the blood. LDL cholesterol get form plaque in the blood vessels and obstruct blood flow.

