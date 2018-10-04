70 Percent Of Middle Aged Delhiites Obese, Says Survey: 5 Diet Tips To Manage Obesity

Obesity is one of the most prevalent conditions faced by millions across the world, India is facing its own share of struggles. If the findings of a latest survey are to be believed, over 70 per cent of the middle-aged people (between ages 31-50) in Delhi are overweight, or super obese, which is making them prone to heart disease, diabetes, and cancer.



The survey also gave a startling insight into unhealthy snacking and eating habits of the participants. More than 50 per cent of these indulge in binge eating or midnight snacking -- with women indulging more in binge eating (33 per cent) than men (29 per cent).

The stress rates have also increased at an alarming rate, revealed the findings. Over 30 per cent suffer from hypertension and 24 per cent have diabetes, while 21.6 per cent are already facing cardiac issues.

"If our people do not get enough sleep, are stressed all the time and are indulging in binge eating and frequently smoking, we need to relook at overall health management," K. K. Talwar, Chairman - Cardiology, Max Healthcare, said in a statement.

Juggling between personal and social commitments, intrusion of social media and technology, irregular daily routines have also taken a toll on sleeping patterns of Delhiites, which is another big concern according to medical experts. 44 per cent women and 57 per cent men experience frequently interrupted sleep patterns.Over 26 per cent experience insomnia or erratic sleep.

"Lack of proper sleep coupled with increased alcohol and smoke consumption also affects the digestive system and blood pressure thereby increasing the risk factors for heart disease," Talwar said.

It was found that 73 per cent people consume alcohol with 14 per cent drinking more than 14 small pegs in a week. About 44 per cent women and 32 per cent men smoke on a daily basis, while 35 per cent of 21-30 year olds and 25 per cent of 31-40 year olds finish a packet of cigarettes in a day, revealed the survey.

The survey is based on approximately 1,000 Delhiites across age groups between 20 and 60 years.

"Women for the longest were thought to be protected from heart risk while in their reproductive years but numbers indicate that they aren't eating right, not working out and even indulging in higher levels of smoking and alcohol consumption," said Rajiv Aggarwal, Senior Director and Unit Head, Cardiology.

"All these habits erode their natural cover from heart risk and make them equally vulnerable to coronary ailments. Healthy lifestyle is, therefore, recommended for all ages and for both men and women," he added.

Here are some dietary tips recommended by our consultant nutritionist Rupali Datta, who was not part of the study, to manage the condition better.



1. Swap refined carbohydrate sources fwith whole grains. A whole grain manages to retain all the nutrients that are processed in the refining. Stock up on whole grains like bajra, ragi, maize and jowar and use them often. Try red, black and brown rice instead of white rice .You can use these whole grains for breakfast porridges.

2. Just like grains, whole dals are also a better bet than the washed dals. Rajma, and chana dals are some of the healthiest dals you can fill up your shelves with. You can cook them, have them in sprouts or in soups.



3. Avoid red meat and opt for lean meat like chicken and salmon. Adding protein with every meal could prove to be a game changer for anyone trying to lose weight.



4. Load up on seasonal vegetables. They provide both soluble and insoluble fibres in addition to vitamins, minerals and antioxidants.



5. Stay away from trans fats as they are one of the biggest culprits of growing instances of obesity globally. Fast food, instant food, fried junk, cookies, pasta, burger and noodles- these trans-fats are spread all across us.

(With Inputs IANS)