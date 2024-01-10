7 Easy Tips To Keep Your Tiffin Food Warm And Delicious In Winter

Lunch is important for a healthy diet.

As the chilly winds of winter sweep through the streets, there's nothing more comforting than a warm and hearty lunch to keep you fuelled and energised. Whether you're heading to the office or packing lunch for the kids going to school, there is always a concern about the food getting cold as soon as it goes out of the home. But we are here to make your winter lunches at the office or school a delightful and comforting experience. The following simple hacks will ensure your midday meal is a cosy delight even in the coldest of days.

Here Are 7 Tips To Keep Your Lunch Tiffin Warm In Cold:

1. The Power of Thermos Magic:

Investing in a good-quality thermos can be a game-changer for your winter lunches. It's not just for soups-though a steaming bowl of chicken noodle soup does wonders on a cold day. Fill your thermos with hot stews, chilli, or even pasta dishes to keep the warmth intact until lunchtime. The beauty of a thermos is that it locks in heat, making your lunch as comforting as if it were just freshly prepared. Wrapping the thermos in a paper towel or napkin will help to ensure that it stays warm.

2. Invest in Insulated Containers:

Keep the warmth sealed with insulated containers that maintain the temperature of your food until lunchtime. Whether it's a hearty stew or a fragrant curry, insulated containers ensure that your lunch is just as piping hot as when you packed it. These containers come in various sizes and shapes, making them versatile for different types of meals.

Insulated tiffin boxes keep the food warm.

Photo Credit: iStock

3. The Boiled Water Technique:

Enhance the warmth retention of your stainless steel food container by employing boiled water as a preheating method. Begin your morning routine by boiling water and pouring it into the stainless steel container. Seal the lid and let the container absorb the heat while you prepare your meal. When ready to pack lunch, discard the hot water, dry the container, and place your warm food inside. The residual heat from the boiled water-infused stainless steel will keep your meal warmer for an extended duration.

4. Keep Food Warm With Hot Water Bottle

Incorporate a hot water bottle to sustain the warmth in your lunch box. Crafted from rubber or thermoplastic material, these bottles have a hollow interior for warm water insertion. Avoid using boiling water to prevent material damage; instead, use slightly cooled boiled water filled to three-quarters capacity. Seal the lid and position the hot water bottle at the bottom of your lunch box. Place your food container atop the bottle for an added layer of warmth.

5. Heat Packs And Warm Water:

Take advantage of heat packs available in stores to bolster the warmth of your lunch. Microwave the heat pack and position it at the base of your lunch container before adding your meal. This supplementary heat source extends the duration of your lunch's warmth, ensuring a satisfying and cosy midday experience.

6. Separate Hot And Cold Food

Optimise the limited space in your lunch bag by strategically separating hot and cold items. While individual containers can help, consider using a physical divider to create a clear distinction between the temperature zones. This simple measure ensures that the warmth of your hot dishes remains undisturbed by any cooling elements.

7. Wrap In Aluminium Foil:

The aluminium foil technique is most commonly practised and works every time. Embrace the effectiveness of aluminium foil as a thermal barrier to maintain your lunch's warmth. All you have to do is wrap your food tightly in the foil and don't forget to fold the edges to trap the heat inside. While this method may not be as effective as an insulated container, it can still manage to keep your food warm enough for a few hours.

Beat the winter chill with a warm comforting lunchtime with the help of these effective tips.