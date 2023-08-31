6 Maharashtrian Rice Recipes That Will Bring Regional Flavours To Your Home

These Maharashtrian rice dishes are a wonderful way to enjoy regional flavours

Maharashtrian Recipes: Exploring Maharashtrian food is nothing short of a culinary adventure. Whether you're looking for bite-sized treats, spicy snacks, aromatic curries or a satisfying dessert, Maharashtrian cuisine has an option for you. Today, we invite you to expand your horizons and discover other types of delights from this state. We have put together a short list of Maharashtrian rice (bhaat) dishes that you can recreate at home. These recipes will bring variety to your lunch or dinner, and also introduce you to some incredible flavour combinations. Check them out below:

Here Are 6 Delicious And Easy Maharashtrian Rice Recipes:

1. Phodnicha Bhaat

This Maharashtrian preparation is a great choice when you have some leftover rice. A handful of everyday ingredients and 15-20 minutes is all you need to make Phodnicha Bhaat. This tadka (tempered) rice dish may remind you of South Indian lemon rice. You can relish Phodnicha Bhaat plain or with some dal, achar or curd. Click here for the complete recipe.

2. Masala Bhaat

Maharashtrian Rice Recipes: Masala Bhaat is a classic treat you need to try. Photo Credit: iStock

For many, Maharashtrian rice means Masala Bhaat. This suggests just how popular this dish is. It is often served as part of Maharashtrian thalis. Masala Bhaat is generally good for health and relies on the goodness of several spices as well as veggies. You can choose to pair it with some dal or curry - but this is optional. Watch the recipe video for it here.

3. Metkut Bhaat

This Maharashtrian dish is considered to be a comfort food. It is prepared by mixing plain rice with ghee and metkut powder - which is a traditional spice blend. Metkut masala typically contains chana dal, urad dal, coriander seeds, cumin seeds, turmeric powder, chilli powder and other spices. Bring the aromas of Maharashtrian cuisine to your own kitchen by making Metkut Bhaat at home. Read the recipe and benefits here.

4. Vangi Bhaat

Maharashtrian Rice Recipes: Vangi Bhaat is packed with flavours. Photo Credit: iStock

This wholesome rice dish combines the goodness of brinjal, coconut, cashews and a wide range of spices. It is a must-try, especially if you enjoy traditional flavours. Vangi Bhaat needs no accompaniments or toppings - it is fulfilling on its own. Try it for yourself and see. Here's the complete recipe.

5. Tendli Bhaat

Tendli or ivy gourd is the star ingredient of this Maharashtrian delicacy. Onions, tomatoes and garlic are also usually used while making tendli bhaat. It gets its distinctive aroma from goda masala - a wonderful spice mix widely used in the region's cuisine. Tendli Bhaat is thus full of flavour as well as nutrients. Click here for the recipe.

6. Kolambi Bhaat

Maharashtrian Rice Recipes: Kolambi Bhaat is like a prawns pulao. Photo Credit: iStock

All the list items till now were vegetarian, but the food from Maharashtra is quite diverse. So there are amazing non-vegetarian options as well. When it comes to rice dishes, you should taste Kolambi Bhaat. This is like a Konkan version of prawns pulao ('Kolambi' means prawns). This delicacy offers you a whole new way to enjoy seafood, beyond the usual rice-and-curry combinations. Find the detailed recipe here.

Which of these recipes are you excited to try first? Let us know in the comments below.

