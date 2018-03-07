6 Incredible Benefits of Cow Milk That You May Not Have Known

Touted as complete food by several nutritionists across the world, a glass of milk is storehouse of health and nutritious wonders not many beverages in the world can match upto. Packed with nutrients like calcium, protein, carbohydrates, vitamins, minerals and fat, all of these are extremely vital for the development and growth of our body. If you aren't a fan of plain milk you can also use the wonder drink to whip up several amazing delights like a fresh fruit smoothie or a milk shake or a refreshing coffee or tea.

Goat milk, cow milk, buffalo milk, sheep milk, camel milk are some of the common kinds of milk available in the market. Cow milk is said to be one of the most commonly consumed amongst the many kinds available. While most of these types of milk share a tremendous nutritive profile, the country's love affair with cow milk calls for a special attention. Especially when so many recent studies are focusing on the incredible benefits of the wonder drink

Here are 6 benefits of cow milk you must know:

1. According to Bangalore based nutritionist Dr. Anju Sood, cow milk consists of a lower fat content than buffalo milk; hence it is lighter and easily digestible.

2. According to the book, 'Healing Foods' by DK Publishing, cow milk is "a good source of protein and calcium and is high in phosphorous and vitamin B12."

3. Heart health: Cow milk is loaded with calcium that may help reduce the risk of hypertension by keeping blood vessels elastic. Cow milk also has rich quantity of healthy fats that helps keep blood pressure in check. According to the book 'Healing Foods', cow milk has decent quantity of Conjugated Liboleic Acid (CLA). CLA helps lower cholesterol and prevent hardening of arteries.

4. Weight loss friendly: A treasure trove of proteins, cow milk is your best companion if you are looking to lose weight. Its calcium and vitamin D content also helps body burn calories by increasing the metabolism of fat.

5. Brain Food : Cow milk is a good source of B vitamins which ensures healthy functuning of brain, nervous system and sleep wake cycles.

6. Stronger Bones: Cow milk contains calcium and a decent amount of Vitamin D, together the combination promotes strong and healthy bones. Regular milk staves off risks of osteopenia, osteoporosis and osteoarthritis.

So what are you waiting for? Load up on this nutritional wonder already!