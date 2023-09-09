6 Different Recipes For Chana Chaat To Make Your Weekend More Enjoyable

There are different versions of chana chaat that you can make at home

Chana Chaat Recipes: Most of us enjoy digging into special treats over the weekend. Leaving behind the stress and tedium of workdays, we can finally savour our meals in a leisurely manner. Some of us may choose to cook unique treats for the weekend and surprise our family members or guests. If you're looking for something simple yet indulgent to make, we recommend chana chaat. To get you started, we have provided recipes for not just one, but 6 different types of chaat you can make with chana. These include recipes for kabuli chana, kala chana as well as hara chana. These chana chaat recipes are sure to be a source of satisfaction and delight. Check them out below:

Weekend Binge: Here Are 6 Delicious And Easy Chana Chaat Recipes

1. Chatpata Chana Chaat:

Chana Chaat Recipes: Chatpata chana chaat is a must-try. Photo Credit: iStock

This street-style chana chaat recipe is a classic you cannot go wrong with. In this dish, kabuli chana is mixed with several spices, onions, tomatoes, chillies, coriander and tamarind chutney or juice. Just listing these ingredients is making our mouths water! Watch the recipe video here.

2. Dahi Chana Chaat

Chana Chaat Recipes: This dahi chana chaat is a refreshing and flavourful treat. Photo Credit: iStock

Do you have a soft spot for chaat items with dahi? Then this chana chaat recipe is perfect for you. This impressive chaat mixes regular kabuli chana with dahi, masalas, two types of chutney as well as papdi. It is an incredible medley of flavours and textures you must try. Read the detailed recipe here.

3. Aloo Chana Chaat

Potato lovers, this one's for you. This delectable chaat combines the goodness of aloo and chana in a single plate. You don't need to make any chutneys for this one. It gets its heat and aroma from other common ingredients you'll find in your kitchen. Watch the complete recipe video here.

4. Kala Chana Chaat

Chana Chaat Recipes: Kala chana chaat can be a healthy snack option. Photo Credit: iStock

Kala chana or black chickpeas can also be used to make lip-smacking chaat dishes. If you want a simple and satisfying version, we've got you covered. Our recipe uses only a handful of ingredients. But the end result is so yummy, that you'll want to make this chaat again and again. Fortunately, you can do so guilt-free because this chaat is actually healthy too. Watch the full recipe video here.

5. Hara Chana Chaat

Hara chana may not be as widely used as regular chana. But it's still a wonderful ingredient to work with. You can make an incredible chaat with hara chana and onions, tomatoes, coriander and spices. This can be served as a snack or as an appetiser during your house party. Read the step-by-step recipe here.

6. Rajma Chana Chaat

Who said you cannot savour chaat while dieting? This chana chaat recipe might convince you otherwise. It is packed with nutritious elements like rajma, sweet potatoes and chana (which in itself is high in protein, fibre and minerals). This diet-friendly chat is too tasty to miss. Here's the recipe for your reference.

Make one of these chana chaat recipes for your weekend binge and let us know how you like it!

