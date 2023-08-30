5 Surprising Health Benefits Of Coriander Leaves That You Must Know

Coriander leaves offer a range of incredible health benefits.

Health Benefits Of Coriander: Coriander leaves (dhania) are a popular garnishing ingredient in Indian cuisine. Whenever we make a bowl of dal, sabzi, or rice at home, we always garnish it with dhania. It somehow instantly makes the dish feel complete and also adds a delightful aroma to it. However, if you think dhania only serves the purpose of garnishing, then maybe it's time to revise your knowledge. Not many people are aware, but these leaves can be quite beneficial for our health. Consuming them on a regular basis can help boost our immunity, promote digestion, and provide several other benefits.

Also Read: Carrot Coriander Juice: Sip On This Vitamin C-Rich Drink For Radiant Skin

Photo Credit: istock

Here Are 5 Health Benefits Of Coriander Leaves:

1. Good For Diabetics

Coriander leaves are said to have certain enzymes that help lower blood sugar levels. Their high fibre content and low glycaemic index make them a suitable option for diabetics. One of the best ways to reap its benefits is by making coriander-infused water. Just soak a few leaves in your water bottle, and you can sip on it throughout the day.

2. Enhances Immunity

Did you know coriander leaves can also strengthen your immunity? These tiny leaves are rich in antioxidants, which help fight against harmful infections and diseases. They also have antibacterial properties that enhance our overall health and prevent us from falling ill often. So, consume coriander leaves for a healthier you!

3. Good For Your Skin

We all strive to achieve healthy and glowing skin. But little did we know that coriander leaves could help us achieve this. If you're tired of finding solutions to your skin problems, then coriander leaves might be your answer. According to dermatologist Dr. Deepali Bhardwaj, "Redness, bumps, and zits are common features due to high levels of acidity in our body. Consuming coriander can help reduce acidity and thus help you get rid of various skin eruptions."

4. Aids Digestion

Another exceptional benefit of including coriander leaves in your diet is that they'll keep your digestive system healthy. The good quantity of fibre present in them helps promote healthy digestion, thus preventing issues such as bloating and gas. Including these leaves in your diet will keep your digestive tract feeling healthy and clean.

5. Good For Your Heart

Coriander leaves can also promote heart health. Since it is a diuretic, it flushes out excess sodium from our body, which in turn helps reduce cholesterol levels. Not only this but adding coriander leaves to your diet can also be beneficial for lowering high blood pressure. Several studies suggest that they can also reduce the risk of heart disease.

Also Read: Add Some Green To Your Meal! Try This Delicious Coriander Curd Rice Today

Photo Credit: istock

How To Include Coriander Leaves In Your Diet?

Now that you know about the incredible benefits of coriander leaves, your next question would be: How do you include them in your diet? There are many different ways in which you can do so. You can prepare a delicious smoothie or juice, add a dash of honey to it, and enjoy. Chutney makes for another excellent option to include these leaves in your diet. You can even sip on coriander-infused water, which makes a pleasant change from sipping on regular water.