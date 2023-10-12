5 Superfoods To Include In Your Healthy Food Chart For Glowing Skin

Follow this healthy food chart for glowing skin. (Image Credit: Istock)

Foods For Healthy Skin: The struggle to achieve healthy and glowing skin is real. While we are all well aware of the importance of following a nutrient-rich diet, many get confused as to which foods exactly to opt for. This is when a healthy food chart or food guide comes in handy. This includes all the essential foods one must include in a skin-friendly diet and is something you can always fall back on in times of confusion. Even if you're well aware of the types of food to eat and the types of nutrients to consume, it's always a good practice to refer to a food chart.

Why Is It Important To Follow A Healthy Food Chart For Skin?

When it comes to skin, a nutrition food chart can be quite beneficial. It can prevent your skin from going bad and ensure it gets the correct nourishment. It makes you more aware of the foods that you are eating on a daily basis. As there are so many options available in the market, having a healthy food chart in place will solve half of your worries about achieving healthy skin.

What Factors Can Affect Your Skin's Health?

Several factors can have a negative impact on our skin's health. These include pollution, stress, lack of sleep, or even hormonal changes. But the one that plays a major role is the type of diet that we follow. It is important to consume the right types of nutrients in order to nourish our skin from within. Without doing so, your skin will lack that natural glow.

Here Are 5 Foods That Must Be A Part Of Your Healthy Food Chart For Skin Health:

1. Citrus Fruits

To create a nutrition food chart for the skin, you must include as many citrus fruits in your diet as possible. Nutritionists often recommend having at least one citrus fruit every day to keep your skin looking healthy and glowing. But have you ever wondered why this is so? It's because citrus fruits are enriched with ample amounts of vitamin C, which is the most essential vitamin for skin health. Additionally, they also contain antioxidants and help generate new skin cells. Include fruits such as lemons, oranges, grapefruit, etc. in your diet to give your skin that natural glow you've always desired.

2. Broccoli

Not everyone enjoys the taste of broccoli. However, if you want healthy skin, you should consider adding it to your healthy food chart. This cruciferous veggie has some remarkable benefits to offer for your skin. According to a study published in the MDPI journal, broccoli can help promote the production of collagen due to the high level of vitamin C present in it. It also suggests that the antioxidants found in broccoli may protect your skin from sun damage. So, don't wait any longer to add this veggie to your nutrition food chart.

3. Walnuts

Walnuts are another food that can help nourish your skin from within. Most of us only have them occasionally. But if you truly want your skin to get better, you should start consuming them on a daily basis. According to Dr Prachi Jain, a clinical nutritionist, one can start with having 2-4 walnuts per day. She suggests having soaked walnuts first thing in the morning on an empty stomach for best results. Walnuts are rich in vitamin E and omega 3, both of which are essential nutrients for healthy and glowing skin.

4. Fatty Fish

Fatty fish makes for an excellent addition to a healthy food chart for the skin as well. The omega 3 present in it has been shown to be particularly effective in treating skin-related problems. A study published by the National Institute of Health (NIH) found that consumption of fatty fish can reduce skin inflammation and even make it less sensitive to the harmful UV rays of the sun. Fish such as salmon and mackerel are great options to include in your skin-friendly diet.

5. Flaxseeds

Any type of seed or nut is generally considered good for skin health. And flaxseeds are no exception. It is enriched with the types of nutrients that promote the growth of collagen. Several studies suggest that consuming flaxseeds may also make you look younger, as they have anti-ageing components. As per the Mayo Clinic Health System, a serving of 1-2 tablespoons is considered a healthy amount to consume in a day. You can add them to your smoothies, desserts, and even salads.

Now that you know of these foods, incorporate them into your nutrition food chart for skin and watch how they transform it.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.