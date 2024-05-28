5 Secrets To Making Perfect Ghee Rice That Will Leave You Craving More

Ghee rice is loved for its rich flavour. (Photo Credit: iStock)

Rice is a staple in Indian households. Whether it's something simple like plain rice or curd rice, or indulgent versions like biryani and pulao, it is loved in all its forms. There are myriad rice recipes out there, each equally delicious. Ghee rice, for instance, is widely enjoyed in the southern part of the country. Soft rice combined with oodles of ghee and nuts - it's a dish that defines indulgence in the truest sense. As quick as we are to finish it while relishing it outside, it's quite the opposite while cooking it at home. There may be times when you're unable to do something perfectly, and that can be a bit of a mood spoiler. If you often face this problem, we've got you covered with some handy tips that you must keep in mind while making it.

Also Read: How To Make Ghee Rice: 4 Health Benefits Of Ghee Rice

Photo Credit: iStock

Indian Cooking Tips: Here Are 5 Tips To Make Perfect Ghee Rice At Home:

1. Use good quality rice

It is crucial to be mindful of the quality of rice you use while making ghee rice. After all, if the rice is of low quality, the dish won't turn out as well. While people use different types of rice to make ghee rice, basmati rice yields the best results. It provides a fluffy texture and also does not stick together while cooking, making it an excellent option.

2. Soak the rice well

Once you've got your hands on the best quality rice, it's time to soak it. This step is crucial before you begin the cooking process. Why? It's because soaking helps remove excess starch from the rice and prevents it from sticking together. If you skip this step, there is a high chance they'll stick and result in uneven cooking.

3. Be generous with the ghee/nuts

Ghee is the star ingredient of this dish, which is why you should be generous while adding it. Also, ensure that the ghee you are using is of good quality or else the rice will lack that distinct rich flavour. Desi ghee is a great option to consider. Apart from the ghee, remember to add a generous amount of chopped almonds and cashew nuts.

4. Cook on the right flame

The flame on which you cook your ghee is also a vital factor to consider. If you want your ghee rice to have a soft and fluffy texture, always keep the flame low to medium. Cooking it on a high flame can result in overcooking, not giving you the desired results. So, if you want to make yourself perfectly cooked ghee rice, keep the flame at medium.

Also Read: Lemon Rice Lover? 5 Game-Changing Tips To Take Your Recipe To The Next Level

Photo Credit: iStock

5. Don't forget to garnish

Once you have your ghee rice ready, do not forget to garnish it. Garnishing is as important as the cooking process and must not be overlooked. There are several different things you can garnish ghee rice with. Some options to consider include toasted nuts, coconut shavings, fried onions and fresh coriander leaves.

Now that you have all the points handy, make a portion of ghee rice and enjoy a quick and delicious meal. Click here for the recipe.