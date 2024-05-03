Does The '5-Second Rule' For Food Actually Stand True? Find It Here

'5-second rule' for food has been trending for some years now (Photo Credit: Pexels)

What do you do when you drop some food on the floor? Do you toss it or eat it? If you are someone who's updated with every possible trend on the internet, then you will probably apply the popular 'five-second rule' for food. What is the 'five-second rule'? In simple language, adhering to this rule gives you permission to pick up the dropped food and eat within a window of five seconds. According to a report by the American Council On Science And Health, it is popularly believed that if you instantly pick up the dropped food from even a contaminated surface, the germs and bacteria fail to transfer onto the food. But does this theory stand true? In this article, we'll delve deep into the 'five-second rule' theory to differentiate between facts and fiction. Let's get started.

Is The '5-Second Rule' A Fact Or Fiction?

According to experts, the rule varies with food, environment, and other such factors. A 2016 study by Rutgers University found that the moisture level, type of surface, and contact time all contribute to whether your food is contaminated or not. The researchers stated that in some cases, germs take less than a second to transfer to food, leading to food poisoning and other foodborne illnesses.

For the study, the researchers examined four types of surfaces - stainless steel, ceramic tile, wood, and carpet. They dropped four different types of foods on these surfaces, namely watermelon, bread, bread and butter, and gummy candy. Alongside, they also analyzed four different contact times - less than one second, five, 30, and 300 seconds.

It was found that the surface with the most amount of moisture led to the quickest cross-contamination. As per the researchers, surprisingly carpet had the lowest transfer rate compared to tiles and stainless steel. Whereas, the cross-contamination from wood was inconsistent, inferred the researchers.

What Are The Possible Complications Of '5-Second Rule' For Food?

A 2006 study by researchers at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign found that a diarrhea-causing bacteria, referred to as Salmonella, can be transferred to food in just five seconds of exposure. This, according to the researchers, means that five seconds is actually a lot of time for your food to get contaminated. This essentially negates the idea that the '5-second rule' is safe to pick up and eat the food.

Should You Follow The '5-Second Rule'? Yes Or Nay?

According to a report on WebMD, a group of experts strongly condemns the idea of the 'five-second rule'. According to them, it is tough for a layman to analyze the amount of contamination that happens in seconds. So to eliminate the risks, it is better to toss the food dropped on the floor, especially for young children, older adults, pregnant women, and people with poor immunity. So, we say, make your judgments regarding food mindfully and enjoy good health.