5 Natural Remedies To Protect Your Hair From Premature Graying - You Need To See No. 3

White hair can be delayed with a good diet.

A lustrous, youthful mane is often synonymous with vitality and health. However, the premature greying of hair can be a cause for concern, both aesthetically and as a potential indicator of underlying health issues. Understanding the causes and implementing preventive measures for white hair goes beyond the surface level of aesthetics. It serves as a window into overall health and well-being. As the saying goes, a healthy inside reflects a radiant outside. So, let's explore prominent causes of premature greying as we suggest five preventive measures to delay white hair and maintain vibrant tresses.



Also Read: 7 Foods For Hair Growth You Should Be Eating Daily

Here Are 5 Main Causes of Premature Graying:

1. Nutritional Deficiencies:

According to a study published by the National Library of Medicine, vitamin B12 deficiency can lead to premature greying, with 55% of patients with pernicious anaemia experiencing greying before 50 years. Additionally, deficiencies in copper, iron, calcium, and zinc are linked to impaired melanogenesis, influencing hair pigmentation.

2. Thyroid Hormones Imbalance:

An imbalance in thyroid hormones T3 and T4 can result in premature greying, alopecia, and changes in hair morphology. These hormones directly affect hair follicles, playing a crucial role in melanogenesis.

3. Smoking and Oxidative Stress:

Smoking has been identified as an etiological agent in early-onset achromotrichia. Studies reveal a significant correlation between smoking and premature white hair, attributed to the prooxidant effects of smoking on the body, as stated by Medical News Today. Moreover, oxidative stress, caused by an imbalance in antioxidants and free radicals, is implicated in premature greying.

4. Lack Of Protein And Hypopigmentation:

Reversible hypopigmentation of hair is associated with nutritional deficiencies, including protein-energy malnutrition. Copper and iron deficiencies contribute to white hair, as evidenced by lower copper levels in patients with premature greying.

5. Genetics and Aging:

While genetics and ageing are inherent factors contributing to greying, the age cutoff for premature greying varies among ethnic groups. According to The National Library Of Medicine study, Caucasians may experience premature greying before 20 years, Africans before 30 years, and some authors suggest a cutoff of 25 years for individuals in the Indian subcontinent.

Also Read: Gain Hair And Lose Weight (Simultaneously) - Aliv/Halim Seeds Is The Superfood You Need In Your Diet

Hair needs good nutrition.

Photo Credit: iStock

Here Are 5 Ways To Prevent White Hair Naturally:

1. Antioxidant-Rich Diet:

Embracing a diet rich in antioxidants is a key preventive measure. Fresh fruits and vegetables, green tea, olive oil, and fish are excellent sources of antioxidants that help counteract oxidative stress. Celebrity nutritionist Nmami Agarwal emphasizes the importance of incorporating dark leafy veggies, legumes, nuts, seeds, and fruits for their antioxidant content.

2. Addressing Vitamin Deficiencies:

Correcting deficiencies through dietary changes is crucial. Foods rich in vitamin B-12, such as seafood, eggs, and meats, along with sources of vitamin D like milk, salmon, and cheese, can be beneficial. Click here to see our list of foods rich in vitamin D.

3. Quitting Smoking:

Quitting smoking not only has overall health benefits but also helps in preventing premature greying. Researchers have established a link between smoking and the loss of hair pigmentation due to increased oxidative stress.

4. Indian Gooseberry (Amla):

Known for its anti-ageing and antioxidant properties, Indian gooseberry, or amla, is recognized for reversing premature greying. Including amla in the diet or as a supplement can promote pigmentation and contribute to healthier hair. Click here to find delicious ways to include amla in your diet.

5. Copper-Rich Foods:

Incorporating copper-rich foods into the diet, such as beef liver, lentils, almonds, dark chocolate, and asparagus, can help maintain adequate copper levels and prevent premature greying.

By adopting a holistic approach that includes a nutrient-rich diet, addressing deficiencies, and making lifestyle changes, you can prevent premature greying and maintain the vibrancy and health of your hair.