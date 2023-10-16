5 Key Elements To Create A Healthy Food Chart For Managing Blood Sugar Levels

A healthy food chart helps manage diabetes effectively. (Image Credit: Istock)

Diabetes is a major global health concern. And those who suffer from it will know how challenging it can be to live with it. While there are several factors that can contribute to managing blood sugar levels, our diet plays a major role. We must be mindful of the types of nutrients we consume. For this, having a healthy food chart to refer to can be of great help. It is like a food guide that you can always refer to when confused about what to have and what not in a diabetes diet. Let's understand some key elements that you should include in your diet to manage blood sugar levels. Read on.

Which Foods Help In Managing Blood Sugar Levels?

When trying to manage blood sugar levels, the type of food and the types of nutrients you include in your diet play a major role. Our aim is to stay away from any kind of food that can cause sudden spikes in blood sugar levels. Nutritionists place emphasis on including complex carbohydrates, healthy fats, and a considerable amount of high-fibre fruits and vegetables in your diet. So, a healthy food chart for diabetes must include all these key elements.

Diabetes Diet: Here Are 5 Elements To Include In Your Healthy Food Chart:

1. Opt for healthy carbohydrates

When planning a healthy food chart for diabetes, your top priority should be to include as many healthy or complex carbohydrates as possible. These include whole grains such as brown rice, quinoa, legumes, and even certain fruits and veggies. According to the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, the fibre and minerals present in complex carbohydrate foods take a longer time to digest. This ensures that there are no sudden spikes in blood sugar levels. So, make sure to include more complex carbs than refined ones in your diabetes diet.

2. Fruits and vegetables are your best friend

We're all aware of the incredible benefits that fruits and vegetables have to offer for our health. They are a storehouse of essential nutrients and are also high in fibre content. However, what we need to pay attention to is the type of nutrients that they have. Your healthy food chart must include vegetables that have less starch content, such as broccoli, bell peppers, or cauliflower. For fruits, apples and citrus fruits are a great option, as they won't cause sudden spikes in blood sugar. While there's no such rule that you can't enjoy other fruits, remember that moderation is key, as we want to keep the sugar intake to a minimum.

3. Choose healthy fats

Another thing to keep in mind while crafting a healthy food chart is the type of fat you include in it. You must stay away from all types of saturated fats, as they can cause insulin resistance. Instead, opt for unsaturated fats like nuts, seeds, or fatty fish. Several studies suggest that including unsaturated fats in your diabetes diet can improve insulin sensitivity. You can have a handful of nuts every morning to reap their benefits. If you're a fish eater, the American Diabetes Association Standards of Medical Care in Diabetes recommend eating fish twice per week.

4. Make healthy meat choices

Adding to the point above, healthy fats also mean making healthier meat choices. Here too, one should make the effort to stay away from meats rich in saturated fats. For effective blood sugar management, opt for lean meats such as chicken, lean cuts of lamb, or fish. They won't cause sudden spikes in your blood sugar levels. However, when having red meat, remember to have it in moderation, as it can also lead to other health problems and is harmful to the heart.

5. Harness the power of herbs and spices

We often underplay the importance of herbs and spices. But once you start including them in your healthy food chart for diabetes, you'll see the incredible benefits they have to offer. Haldi, fenugreek, methi, basil, and cinnamon are some such examples. They have been shown to have a positive impact on the glycaemic index and can help manage diabetes effectively. The best way to include herbs and spices in your diabetes-friendly diet is by making refreshing concoctions such as kadhas and teas.

Now that you know these essential elements, include them in your healthy food chart to reap in various types of nutrients to manage your blood sugar levels effectively.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.