5 Incredible Health Benefits Of Adding Soybean Oil To Your Cooking

Soybean oil has some incredible benefits to offer. (Image Credit: Istock)

We all use cooking oils on a daily basis. While there are plenty of options you can choose from, only a select few promise health and nutrition. One such cooking oil is soybean oil. Extracted from the seeds of the soybean plant, this incredible oil has gained significant popularity in recent times. This is evident in its widespread use around the world. As per the Soybean Processors Association of India, around 62 million tonnes of soybean oil were produced between 2021 and 2022 alone. While the numbers are proof of its extensive use, what is it that gives it the label of a healthy cooking oil? How is it beneficial for our health, and why should you add it to your cooking? If you too have similar questions in mind, continue reading, as we'll be sharing all the incredible health benefits of soybean oil with you in this article.

Also Read: Add Soya To Your Protein-Packed Dal Paratha To Up Its Benefits

Photo Credit: unsplash

Is Soybean Oil Good For Health? 5 Benefits Of Soybean Oil:

1. Good for your heart

Soybean oil is considered to be excellent for your heart. This is due to the presence of polyunsaturated fats in it. Unlike saturated fats, these ones include healthy fats and can contribute to heart health. Some studies suggest that it can even prevent the risk of heart disease. According to the National Institutes Of Health (NIH), soybean oil helps lower cholesterol levels and reduces the risk of coronary heart disease. Swapping it with refined oils in your cooking is a great way to include more nutrition in your diet.

2. May support bone health

Did you know soybean oil could also promote bone health? Soybean oil is a rich source of vitamin K, which is essential to keeping our bones healthy. Following a diet that is rich in this vitamin can even lower the risk of fractures. As per a study published by the NIH, consumption of 5 mg of vitamin K daily was linked to a lower risk of bone fractures in postmenopausal women.

3. Nourishes your skin

Yes, soybean oil is a healthy cooking oil for your skin too! You must've spotted it as an ingredient in several skincare products as well. The presence of vitamin E and anti-inflammatory nutrients in it is what makes it excellent for skin health. According to a research study, topically applying soybean oil helped protect against skin inflammation caused by ultraviolet radiation.

4. Promotes hair growth

Hair loss is a major cause of concern for many people. Several factors, such as stress, hormonal imbalance, and pollution, can contribute to this. One of the many health benefits of soybean oil is promoting hair growth. You can consider using soybean oil in your cooking in place of your regular one. This oil is rich in omega-3 and vitamin E, both of which are considered beneficial for hair growth. So, start applying soybean oil to your hair to get the shiny and luscious hair you've always desired.

Also Read: Soya For Diabetes: This Soya Khichdi Recipe Is Great For Your Lunch Menu

5. May reduce signs of ageing

Another benefit of soybean oil is that it can reduce signs of ageing. This is again due to the presence of omega-3 in it. Omega 3 helps rebuild the collagen in our skin, which in turn reduces the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. According to a research study, topical application of soy-based products can improve skin health and also make it look a lot younger.

Now that you know about the incredible health benefits of soybean oil, incorporate it into your cooking and reap its numerous benefits.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.