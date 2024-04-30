5 Easy Tips To Make Healthy Chutneys If You Are A Diabetic

Tips for enjoying chutney guilt-free. (Image Credit: iStock)

Chutneys are a staple in Indian households. No matter what meal we're having, a side of chutney instantly elevates its flavours. The best part is that there are so many interesting chutney recipes out there. From sweet and sour to tangy and spicy, there's something for every palate. However, if you have diabetes, you may not have all of the chutney options. Some of them may have a high sugar content, while others may have ingredients with a high glycaemic index (GI). This can cause sudden spikes in blood sugar levels, something we want to avoid. If you're a diabetic and love chutneys, here's how you can enjoy them without any guilt:

Diabetes Diet: Here Are 5 Tips To Make Healthy Chutneys If You Are A Diabetic:

1. Use Low GI Ingredients

While making chutney, ensure that the ingredients you're using have a low glycaemic index (GI). The reason for this is because they don't cause sudden spikes in blood sugar levels. Some ingredients that you can consider using for making chutney include green leafy vegetables, tomatoes, and cucumbers. They all have a low GI and you can whip up delicious chutneys such as mint chutney and tamatar chutney with them.

2. Cut Down On Sugar

A diabetes diet must exclude sugar as much as possible. Some chutneys consist of sugar, and these are the ones you must avoid. Sweet chutneys like mango chutney and imli chutney taste good, but they lead to the consumption of excess sugar. When on a diabetes diet, limit their intake and opt for other high-fibre chutneys instead.

3. Add More Fibre

Another thing you must keep in mind while making chutneys is to opt for high-fibre ingredients. The more fibre they contain, the more beneficial it will be for you. Foods rich in fibre help keep you full for a longer period of time and don't cause spikes in blood sugar levels. Most fruits and vegetables fall into this category; just stay away from fruits with a high sugar content. You can also use different dals to make chutney.

4. Limit The Amount Of Salt

Just like sugar, you must also limit the amount of salt you add to your chutney. Sure, it'll make it more flavourful, but it will not be beneficial for your condition. As a diabetic, you must make a conscious effort to limit your salt intake, and this is true while making chutneys as well. Remember, a little goes a long way when it comes to adding salt.

5. Exercise Portion Control

No matter how healthy you try to make your chutney, if you don't exercise portion control, your efforts won't be fruitful. Always take as much as required, and more only if you feel like it. Nothing in excess is good for our health, and chutneys are no exception. They still contain some carbohydrates and sugar, and if consumed in excess, they can harm your condition.

Turn your chutneys diabetes-friendly with these tips and enjoy them without worry. Stay fit and healthy!