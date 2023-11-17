5 Easy Tips For Enjoying Sarson Ka Saag And Makki Ki Roti On A Weight Loss Diet

Tips to enjoy sarson ka saag and makki ki roti on a weight loss diet. (Image Credit:Istock)

The combination of sarson ka saag and makki roti defines comfort for Punjabis. As soon as the winter months kick in, we start making preparations to make it at home. Its delightful aroma and enticing taste provide contentment to our hearts. However, for people who are on a weight-loss diet, there are certain things that they need to be mindful of. Although sarson ka saag and makki ki roti are quite nutritious, you must modify the recipe to make it more weight-loss-friendly. Wondering how to savour the rich flavours of this combo without compromising your health? In this article, we'll be sharing some tips that you can follow to enjoy it on a weight-loss diet. Read on!

Are Sarson Ka Saag And Makki Ki Roti Good For Health?

The answer to this question is yes! Sarson ka saag and makki ki roti not only make for a delicious combination but also offer several benefits. Sarson ka saag has a rich nutrient profile and is also loaded with antioxidants. Additionally, it is great for immunity due to the amount of vitamin C in it. It also helps keep the digestion process smooth. Makki ki roti is also great for our health, as it is rich in fibre and keeps us full for longer. However, the key to enjoying this combination on a weight-loss diet is to make smarter choices in regard to other ingredients that are used to make them.

Here Are Some Ways To Eat Sarson Ka Saag And Makki Ki Roti On A Weight Loss Diet:

1. Make It Fresh At Home:

Anything that is prepared fresh at home is always healthier. Sarson ka saag and makki ki roti are no exception. When you make it at home, it allows you to have better control over the ingredients. For example, you can adjust the quantity of ghee you add to your bowl of saag or the butter you apply to makki ki roti. On the other hand, if you eat this combo at a restaurant or a dhaba, you have no control over it. More often than not, they add copious amounts of ghee and butter to the saag and makki roti. This way, you end up consuming extra calories. So, if weight loss is on your mind, it's best to prepare it fresh at home instead of eating out.

2. Opt For Whole Grain Flour:

Makki ki roti is made with maize flour. Although it's one of the healthier flour options, try to opt for whole-grain maize flour. Why, you may ask? Well, this is because whole-grain maize flour is made from the entire kernel of maize. Since it does not undergo any processing, there is no loss of nutrients. The refined version of makki flour, on the other hand, undergoes extensive processing and is not that rich in nutrients. Always opt for the former, as it'll help you stay full for longer with its rich fibre content and nutrient profile. It'll surely aid in your weight-loss goals.

3. Go Easy On Ghee:

Ghee is the reason why we look forward to eating sarson ka saag and makki ki roti. Without it, the meal feels incomplete and lacks flavour. Sometimes our mothers even pamper us by adding extra ghee to our bowl of saag or by applying it to the makki roti. As much as it enhances the flavour of the dish, it can also hinder your weight-loss journey. While ghee by itself is not unhealthy, you must be mindful of the quantity you use. Anything in excess is never healthy for our bodies. Therefore, it's important that you only add as much as necessary. Do not skip adding it at all, but all we are saying is go easy with it.

4. Opt For Healthier Accompaniments:

We all love pairing our food with a variety of accompaniments. For sarson ka saag and makki ki roti, a side of achaar or a tall glass of lassi becomes the perfect accompaniment. However, you must be mindful if they are adding nutrition to your meal. Most achaars are high in calories due to the use of excessive oil. Lassi, too, can become unhealthy if you enjoy having it with sugar. Unfortunately, you'll have to say goodbye to both of these if you wish to lose weight. If not entirely, limit the oil and salt content in the achaar and avoid adding sugar to your lassi. Apart from this, you can also pair sarson ka saag with other healthy accompaniments, such as a sabzi or a piece of gud.

5. Be Mindful Of The Portion Size:

We are often recommended by nutritionists to be mindful of our portion size on a weight-loss diet. Many have a habit of eating more than necessary, and this is primarily the reason why you end up gaining weight. You must also follow this rule while having sarson ka saag and makki ki roti. There's no doubt that it makes for a healthy food combination, but excess of anything is never a good idea. Always take as much as required, and then you can take more if need be. It's best to eat it until you feel halfway full. Avoid having it until you're extremely full, as this can lead to weight gain. Remember, moderation is key for every meal.

Now that you know about these tips, keep them in mind the next time you prepare sarson ka saag and makki ki roti at home.