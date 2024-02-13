5 Clever Hacks To Keep Your Butter Organised And Your Kitchen Tidy

Tips for organising and storing butter effectively. (Image Credit: Istock)

Butter is all things indulgent and satisfying. We all love adding an extra dollop to our dishes, as it makes them taste a lot better. It has the power to instantly elevate the flavour of an otherwise bland dish. Suddenly, it seems to be more exciting, and we can't wait to dig in. However, as much as we love butter, it is quite greasy and often messes up the kitchen if not stored properly. Be it the kitchen counter, your hands, or your clothes, it can get everywhere, and this can be quite annoying. Right? To prevent this, you must organise it well to ensure it doesn't land you in such a situation. In this article, we'll be sharing some useful butter organisation hacks that'll come in handy and be your saviour. Check them out below:

Here Are 5 Better Butter Organisation Hacks You Need To Try:

1. Invest in a butter dish

To better organise your butter, you must invest in a butter dish. Now, we're not saying that you need to buy a fancy one and spend a lot of money. A simple, basic one will do the job and is something you'll easily get at your nearby grocery store. Whenever you use butter for a particular recipe, make sure to always keep it back in the butter dish. This way, it won't create a mess and will keep your kitchen tidy.

2. Utilise the butter wrap

Okay, now this is something that most of you may not be aware of. But you can use the butter wrap itself to organise it in a better way. All you need to do is unwrap the butter and cut the wrapper into thin strips. Place the strips over the butter, and then use a knife to cut the butter into sticks. The wrapper will settle in between each stick, and you can individually wrap them. Isn't that a great hack to organise your butter?

3. Slice the butter portions

Adding to the point above, slicing the butter into portions helps as well. Sometimes, we end up buying a large brick of butter, and storing it can be a hassle. To avoid a messy situation, you can cut it in half and wrap it nicely with the butter wrap. This makes it easier to use the butter and keeps it intact, therefore preventing it from spreading grease all around.

4. Store it the right way

Organising your butter well means you need to store it properly as well. If you plan to use it in a few days, you can store it in a butter dish at room temperature. However, if you do not wish to use it immediately, it's best to store it in the refrigerator. By doing so, your butter will stay fresh and be better organised for you to use it effectively.

5. Make a smart purchase

You must also play smart while buying butter. It can be tempting to buy multiple bricks, but it will only create a problem for you later on. Buy only as much as necessary, and try to opt for one that comes in proper packaging. Nowadays, you can easily get butter that comes in easy-to-use boxes or even in individual travel-friendly sizes. Avoid buying the large bricks, as they are the ones that are difficult to organise and store.

With our easy tips and tricks, you'll be able to better organise your butter and prevent yourself from ending up in a messy situation.