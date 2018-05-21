5 Castor Oil Benefits For Skin And Hair Which Will Convince You To Switch Today 

5 Castor Oil Benefits For Skin And Hair Which Will Convince You To Switch TodayÂ Castor oil is a vegetable oil obtained by pressing the seeds of the castor oil plant. It is pale yellow in colour and is profuse with antioxidants.

1. Clears Acne



Applying castor oil on your skin will help restore the skin's natural moisture balance, say experts. So don't refrain from applying castor oil on your skin to treat acne. Apply castor oil gently on your face and massage in circular motions, leave it overnight and wash off in the morning.



2. For Healthy, Shiny Hair



Struggling with dry and dull locks? Try castor oil. According to Dermatologist Dr. Deepali Bhardwaj, castor oil is the best oil to enrich your scalp. It contains ricinoleic acid and omega-6 fatty acids and therefore when massaged onto the scalp it helps in increasing the blood circulation which improves hair growth.





3. Prevents Hair Fall



Hair fall is one of the common problems faced by a plenty across the globe. Massaging your scalp with castor oil helps make the roots stronger and prevent hair fall. It has the ability to trigger and stimulate hair growth from dormant follicles.One can apply castor oil once a week mixed with methi or fenugreek seed powder and use it as a hair mask along with steam for best results.



4. For Dry Skin



Dry and lifeless skin could be effectively treated by castor oil if given a chance. Castor oil has exfoliating properties which can be used to remedy scaly underfoot, dry palms, and dry skin. Experts say that castor oil is also beneficial for those suffering with a skin ailment called Atopic Dermatitis, a dry skin disease which takes a toll on your skin due to climate change and increase in pollution.



5. Treats Wrinkles



Castor oil could prove to be the one of the best remedies to treat wrinkles. It boosts production of collagen which tightens the skin.By rejuvenating the skin, it softens and smoothens the skin and makes it look younger. For best results, apply a small amount of castor oil over the wrinkled area and leave it overnight.



It is said applying castor oil on eyebrows could help boost the hair growth and make your thin eyebrows a little more plump. Use the wonder oil for your beauty care treatment and let us know how it worked for you.







