5 Best Foods For A Tuberculosis Patient

Tuberculosis is an infectious disease which can turn out to be fatal if not taken care of properly. It is caused by bacteria called Mycobacterium tuberculosis and people who are undernourished have a greater risk of developing TB. However, researchers have found a substance that may help combat this disease. The substance, called beta lactone EZ120, interferes with the formation of the bacterium's mycomembrane. The researchers found that the substance may inhibit the biosynthesis of the mycomembrane and kills mycobacteria effectively. The symptoms of Tuberculosis include weight loss, weakness and shortness of breath. However, consumption of certain foods can turn out to be beneficial for a tuberculosis patient.Calorie dense foods that are nutrient rich can meet up the rising metabolic demands of the TB patient and can also prevent further weight loss. Foods like banana, cereal porridge, peanut chikki, wheat and ragi are quite beneficial for TB patients.Fruits and vegetables like orange, mango, sweet pumpkin and carrots, guava, amla, tomato, nuts and seeds are an excellent source of Vitamin A, C and E. These foods must be included in the daily diet regime of a TB patient.TB patients tend to experience loss in appetite. It is very important for them to indulge in foods like eggs, paneer and soya chunks as they are quite rich in protein. These foods can be absorbed easily by the body and can give you the required energy.Whole grain cereals, nuts, seeds, fish and chicken are quite rich in B complex vitamins. These foods must be consumed by a TB patient in moderation.Nuts are a great source of zinc that can provide essential nutrients to the body. Nuts and seeds like sunflower seeds, chia seeds, pumpkin seeds and flaxseeds quite beneficial for TB patients.With Inputs from IANS