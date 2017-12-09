5 Amazing Health Benefits of Eating Fatty Fish

Highlights Fatty fish may be good for your heart and brain health Fatty fish may include salmon, tuna, tilapia and mackerel Fatty fish are rich in essential omega-3 fatty acids

A lot of studies and health experts are now claiming that fatty fish may be good for your health. Fatty fish may include commonly enjoyed fish such as salmon, tuna, tilapia and mackerel. These are known to contain fatty acids that protect and promote your overall health. Fatty fish store oil in their tissues and even in their belly. This oil is rich in Omega-3 fatty acids which makes them the healthiest food of the sea. Omega-3 fatty acids are known to promote heart health and brain health. Here are five amazing benefits of eating fatty fish regularly as reported by various scientific studies.A study published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition shows that regular consumption of fatty fish lowered triglycerides by 25 to 30 per cent. Studies have also shown that consumption of fatty fish may help in lower the risk of heart attack and stroke.Fatty fish is high in important nutrients such as Vitamin D and protein. In fact, they are one of the few natural food sources of Vitamin D which is mostly derived from sun’s exposure. Not to miss, the Omega-3 fatty acids those are essential for your brain and body to function optimally.Consumption of fatty fish may protect your brain from age-related diseases such as Alzheimer’s disease and dementia. It is known to slower rates of cognitive decline. Certain studies have shown that people who eat fish regularly have more grey matter in their brain centers that control emotions and memory.Omega-3 fatty acids in these kinds of fish are known to boost your mood and keep the risk of depression at bay. Fatty fish have the feel good factor that leaves you happy and satisfied. Some studies have shown that people who eat fatty fish or consume Omega-3 fatty acids regularly may be less likely to get depressed.Autoimmune diseases are those where the body starts mistakenly attacking healthy cells and tissues. Omega-3 oils derived from fatty fish are known to reduce the risk of such diseases as diabetes, arthritis and multiple sclerosis but more research is required to validate the same.It is best to consult a medical practitioner before making changes to your diet; however, moderate consumption of fatty fish may be a part of a healthy diet.