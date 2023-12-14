Not One, Not Two, You Can Make Perfect Homemade Dhokla In Four Different Ways

Different ways to cook dhokla at home. (Image Credit: iStock)

If there is one Gujarati snack that we can never get enough of, it is dhokla. Known for its soft and fluffy texture and sweet flavour, it's an absolute delight to indulge in. The love for this snack is not just limited to the state of Gujarat; it extends to other parts of the country as well. People from other countries are seen trying it as well. While buying it from the market is an easy option, nothing can compare to the taste of fresh, homemade dhokla. If you're someone who has just ventured into the world of cooking, you've come to the right place. Let's take you through some useful insights about how to cook dhokla at home using four different methods. Check them out below:

Also Read: Wondering What To Do With Leftover Dhokla? Try These 5 Fun And Exciting Recipes

Photo Credit: iStock

Cooking Tips: Here Are 4 Different Ways To Cook Dhokla At Home:

1. Steaming:

The most common way to cook dhokla is by steaming it. It involves the use of a steamer or thali to steam the dhokla. For this, all you have to do is prepare the batter as usual and then pour it into the steamer. Make sure to always grease the tray with a bit of oil to prevent the batter from sticking to it. Now, just allow it to seem for around 15 to 20 minutes, or until a toothpick comes out clean. This method works well every single time and gives perfect results. Top it with a curry leaf tempering and enjoy! Click here for the recipe for steamed dhokla.

2. Pressure Cooker:

Did you know you could cook dhokla in a pressure cooker as well? Yes, it's possible. It may sound surprising at first, but it's a method you must try. Just heat a pressure cooker with some water on a low-medium flame. Prepare the batter for your dhokla, and then pour it into a greased tin or any container. Place a small stand inside the cooker and keep the container on it. Close the lid and remove the whistle from the cooker. Let it steam, then remove it from the container and cut it into cubes.

3. Microwave:

If you're running short on time, consider using a microwave to cook dhokla. It's a quick and easy method, perfect for times when unexpected guests arrive. Once you've prepared the dhokla batter, simply pour it into a microwave-safe dish. Try to use a square or rectangular one, as it'll be easier to cut it into cubes. Set the timer for 5 minutes and microwave it. Turn the container once done and microwave again for another 2 to 3 minutes. Gently remove the prepared dhokla and serve hot! Here's how you can make dhokla at home in the microwave.

Also Read: Love Dhokla? Try Khaman Dhokla For Weight Loss - A Guilt-Free Delight

4. Instant Pot:

You can also cook dhokla using an instant pot. An instant pot is used for speeding up the cooking process and will help save you time. The steps to prepare the batter and transfer it into a container remain the same. After placing it in the instant pot, adjust the temperature settings as needed. Most instant pots come with a digital panel from which you can do this. Remember to keep the setting to low pressure, and then you can increase it gradually if required.

Make delicious dhokla at home using any of the above-mentioned methods. Let us know which method works best for you in the comments below.