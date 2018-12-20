3 Foods To Avoid During A Bout Of Sore Throat

Winter season is here and along with it comes cold and cough, which can turn out to be quite annoying. During this time, our immunity levels tend to take a dip, and it is imperative to load up on a diet that is nutrient-dense. Few dietary tweaks may help to a great extent in boosting the body's immunity; however, there are few foods that may also end up making the condition worse. Yes, you read that right! We often end up consuming a few common foods thinking they are nutrient-dense; however, they may end up giving you a hard time, especially when dealing with cold and sore throat.

Here is a list of 3 such foods that you must avoid during a bout of sore throat:



Yogurt



Yogurt is undoubtedly one of the healthiest foods to load up on. However, the same good yogurt may end up doing more harm than good to your body, if consumed during a bout of sore throat. During cough, there is accumulation of phlegm in the chest and yogurt may worsen the cough by thickening the phlegm.



Fried Foods



There is no denying the fact that fried and junk foods can cause a toll on your overall health to a great extent. During cough, our body's immunity system is already weak; eating fried foods during this time will only worsen the condition more and may also end up irritating your throat.



Sugary Sodas



If you happen to be one of those who consume carbonated drinks on a frequent basis, then it is important for you to understand that consuming the same may cause inflammation in your throat, further aggravating the condition. The fizz inside those drinks along with artificial sweeteners may also lead to acid reflux in the stomach.



So, ditch these foods during a bout of sore throat and instead have hot soups or herbal teas as they may help soothe the condition. Consult your doctor before consuming any food or drink if you have a sore throat.



Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

