10 Expert Tips To Pick The Freshest Garlic Bulbs From Market

Garlic adds depth of flavour in the food.

Garlic is a kitchen superhero, adding flavour and aroma to countless dishes. The addition of garlic takes our curries, pasta, dal, biryani, pulao, and even paranthas to the next level with the mind-blowing garlicky taste. For maximum flavour boost, it is important to use the freshest bulbs. But how do you ensure you're getting the perfect garlic when you're at the grocery store or local market? Today, we are sharing some practical tips and tricks to help you select the best, most flavourful garlic for all your meals.

Also Read: How To Buy, Store, Cook And Eat Eggs To Avoid Food Poisoning

Here Are 10 Ways To Get The Best Garlic From The Market:

1. The Firmer, The Better

When you're on the hunt for fresh garlic, the first thing to check is its firmness. Squeeze the bulb gently; it should feel solid and not soft or mushy. Firm garlic means it is in its prime and will not spoil quickly.

2. Inspect the Cloves

Here's how to go about it. Break off a clove or two from the bulb. In the book 'Healing Spices', Dr. Bharat B. Aggarwal suggests, "Each clove should be plump, well-shaped, and free of any blemishes or dark spots." Another way to spot it is that healthy cloves are easier to peel and have a stronger, more vibrant flavour.

3. Pick The Ones With Tight, Dry Skin

"Examine the outer skin of the garlic bulb. It should be tight and papery, not loose or flaky," warns the book Healing Spices. Loose skin can be a sign that the garlic is old or has been exposed to moisture, which may affect its quality.

4. Sprouting Garlic? Leave It

If you spot green shoots or sprouts emerging from the cloves, it's better to just leave it. While sprouted garlic is safe to eat, it can taste a bit bitter and can make your meals less palatable.

5. Take A Whiff

Give the garlic a gentle sniff. Fresh garlic should have a strong, pungent aroma that's distinctly garlicky. If it smells dull or has a mouldy odour, it's best to choose another bulb.

6. Measure The Size

Yes, size matters! While the size of the garlic bulb doesn't necessarily determine its freshness, it can be an indicator of its flavour intensity. Smaller bulbs often have a more concentrated flavour, which can be a bonus for garlic lovers.

Also Read: This Kitchen Hack May Help Prolong The Shelf Life Of Garlic

Buying garlic from the local market is better.

Photo Credit: iStock

7. Go For Local Or Organic Varieties

It's better to choose locally grown or organic garlic. Why? These options are often fresher and may have a more robust flavour compared to mass-produced varieties that have travelled long distances.

8. Whole Bulbs Over Pre-Peeled Cloves

You may be tempted to pick pre-peeled garlic cloves to avoid the task of peeling but believe us, it's not a good idea. They tend to lose their freshness more quickly than whole bulbs. It's best to buy whole bulbs and peel the garlic cloves as usual.

9. Look Around For Storage Conditions

Take a look at where the store keeps its garlic. Ideally, it should be stored in a cool, dry place, away from direct sunlight and moisture. Garlic stored in these conditions is more likely to stay fresh longer.

10. Ask For Recommendations

Don't hesitate to ask the store or market staff for their recommendations. They're usually knowledgeable about the freshest produce available and can guide you to the best garlic options.

Now, that you're armed with these tips, get the best garlic and witness its magic unfold in your meals.