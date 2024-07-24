Zomato Delivery Agent's Rs 500 Mumbai Slum Room Tour Is Viral, Internet Reacts

The video also sparked a conversation about Mumbai's high cost of living.

A Zomato delivery agent's life in a Mumbai slum went viral after Pranjoy Borgoyary shared a video on Instagram. Mr Borgoyary, who migrated from Northeast India, lives in a cramped room with another person for a mere Rs 500 per month. The video, which garnered over 4.5 million views, showcased the tight living conditions and Mr Borgoyary's positive spirit, even as he cared for a kitten.

Touched by his story, a viewer named Khushi anonymously paid his rent for three months. This act of kindness highlights the outpouring of support Mr Borgoyary received online. Comments ranged from admiration for his work ethic to wishes for better living conditions.

The video also sparked a conversation about Mumbai's high cost of living. Borgoyary's struggle exemplifies the financial burden faced by many, even for basic housing. Beyond cramped quarters, Borgoyary battles health issues that strain his family's resources.

Despite these challenges, Mr Borgoyary remains passionate. An aspiring singer and footballer, he shares music covers online, showcasing his determination and dreams. Social media users further fueled his motivation, suggesting he try modelling and comparing him to K-pop stars.

Mr Borgoyary's story serves as a testament to human kindness and the power of social media. Even in difficult circumstances, support and encouragement can be found.