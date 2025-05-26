How This Zomato Rider Went Out Of Way To Return Missing Food Items

A Zomato delivery agent with partial paralysis went out of his way to return missing food items from a customer's order and refused a Rs 20 tip for the trouble, leaving the buyer inspired. Pune-based businessman Shripal Gandhi shared the heartfelt experience on LinkedIn, calling it "a lesson for life".

Mr Gandhi ordered a simple lunch - a paneer tikka sandwich, chips, and cookies. When the delivery arrived, he noticed that only the sandwich was delivered, with the chips and cookies missing.

Upon informing the agent, the man suggested Mr Gandhi contact the restaurant or Zomato to resolve the issue. Mr Gandhi called the food outlet, which apologised and asked if the rider could return to pick up the missing items. They even proposed paying the delivery rider Rs 20 for returning to collect and re-deliver the rest of the order.

Mr Gandhi, in his Linkedin post, explained that, technically, the rider was not supposed to return unless instructed by Zomato, since the company, not the restaurant, was his employer.

Despite this, the agent took it upon himself to go back to the outlet, collect the chips and cookies, and return. "I want the customer to be happy. It's my responsibility," he told Mr Gandhi.

When offered Rs 20 for the extra effort, he refused. "God has given me so much. Why should I take money for a mistake someone else made?" he said.

Mr Gandhi said the rider "didn't see me as his customer, but he saw the value in doing what was right."

During their interaction, the delivery partner revealed he had once been a construction supervisor earning Rs 1.25 lakh a month before a serious car accident left him partially paralysed on his left side and unable to continue in his previous job.

"His left side is paralysed, hand and leg. He lost his job, his mobility," Mr Gandhi wrote.

"Sir, Zomato kept my family alive. I may be handicapped, but I've been given an opportunity. I will never let Zomato's name be affected," the rider told Mr Gandhi.

His daughter is now studying dentistry, a dream he supports by continuing to work as a delivery rider. "God is with me. Why should I worry?" he said.

Shripal Gandhi's post concludes with thanks to Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal and his team for their inclusive hiring practices. "You might not realise it, but your decision to hire persons with disabilities is changing lives in the most profound way," he wrote.

Last year, a photo of a physically disabled Zomato delivery agent using a custom wheelchair bike went viral. Shared by a user on X, the post praised Zomato's inclusivity.