'More Of This': Pic Of Specially-Abled Zomato Delivery Agent On Wheelchair-Bike Is Viral

The wheelchair was created by a company called NeoMotion.

A picture of a Zomato agent delivering orders on a wheelchair modelled like a motorbike has caught the attention of internet users. Posted on X by a user named Naraayan Kannan, the now-viral picture is winning hearts and even prompted CEO Deepinder Goyal to repost the image.

The picture features a specially-abled delivery agent, with a beaming smile, seated in his innovative wheelchair.

Along with the picture, the caption reads, "Dear @zomato & @deepigoyal More of this please. Best thing I've seen in a very long time from your company. Despite the errant drivers who have made life hell on the roads this is a special moment. This is as inclusive as it gets. His story is fascinating. Bravo!"

See the viral picture here:

Since being posted, the picture has collected 17,000 views on X and an array of reactions from internet users.

Last year, Mr Goyal announced that Zomato partnered with NeoMotion. Mr Goyal wrote on X, "Each of these special delivery vehicles is customised as per the needs of the delivery partner. This ensures high comfort, mobility and manoeuvrability for the partner. Also, the vehicles are electric and hence environment friendly."