Zimbabwe Legend Heath Streak Dies: 5 Points On The Cricketer

Mr Streak was born on March 16, 1974, in Bulawayo, a city in southwest Zimbabwe. He made his international cricket debut in December 1993. He picked up 8 wickets in his second Test against Pakistan in Rawalpindi.

He became one of the most decorated cricketers of his time and represented Zimbabwe in 65 Tests, and 189 ODIs while scoring 4933 runs and taking 455 wickets for his country across formats.

The former cricket captain of Zimbabwe announced his retirement at the age of 31, in 2005. He still remains the only Zimbabwe bowler with more than 100 Test and over 200 ODI wickets.

Two weeks ago, rumours of his death surfaced on social media after his teammate Henry Olonga tweeted about the same. He later countered his claim. Mr Streak that he was "hurt" by the chatter over the subject on social media.