Zimbabwe Legend Heath Streak Dies: 5 Points On The Cricketer

Heath Streak died at the age of 49 today.
Former Zimbabwe cricket team captain Heath Streak died at the age of 49 today. His wife Nadine Streak took to social media to confirm the news. The cricketer was diagnosed with colon and liver cancer.
Here are five points on the cricketer:
Post a comment
Mr Streak was born on March 16, 1974, in Bulawayo, a city in southwest Zimbabwe. He made his international cricket debut in December 1993. He picked up 8 wickets in his second Test against Pakistan in Rawalpindi.
He became one of the most decorated cricketers of his time and represented Zimbabwe in 65 Tests, and 189 ODIs while scoring 4933 runs and taking 455 wickets for his country across formats.
The former cricket captain of Zimbabwe announced his retirement at the age of 31, in 2005. He still remains the only Zimbabwe bowler with more than 100 Test and over 200 ODI wickets.
Two weeks ago, rumours of his death surfaced on social media after his teammate Henry Olonga tweeted about the same. He later countered his claim. Mr Streak that he was "hurt" by the chatter over the subject on social media.
He is survived by his wife and children. Confirming the news of his death, Mrs Streak wrote on social media, "In the early hours of this morning, Sunday the 3rd of September 2023, the greatest love of my life and the father of my beautiful children, was carried to be with the Angels from his home where he wished to spend his last days surrounded by his family and closest loved ones. He was covered in love and peace and did not walk off the Park alone. Our souls are joined for eternity Streaky. Till I hold you again."