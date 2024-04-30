Zerodha's Nithin Kamath Makes First Public Appearance After Stroke, 'Getting Back...'

The internet users were happy to see Mr Kamath back and recovering well.

In his first public appearance since disclosing a mild stroke two months ago, Zerodha co-founder Nithin Kamath addressed the Zero1 conference. The 44-year-old entrepreneur discussed health and wealth and later shared on X, formerly Twitter that he is gradually recovering.

"Slowly getting back to normal. At the Zero1 fest, talking about health and wealth with @nasdaily, JC @FITTRwithsquats, and @twitellectual," Mr Kamath wrote on X.

Slowly getting back to normal. 😀



At the Zero1 fest, talking about health and wealth with @nasdaily, JC @FITTRwithsquats, and @twitellectual.

Since being posted, the tweet has received several responses from X users. The internet users were happy to see him back and recovering well.

A user wrote, "Good to see you back in the game!"

Another user wrote, "I was at the fest. Loved everything about it. The Zero1 Fest was awesome. The experience could have been better if the weather was not so hot and there was a designated parking place."

The third user commented, "All the best Nithin! Great to see you on stage!"

In February, Mr Kamath revealed that he suffered a mild stroke. In a post on X, the 44-year-old said although he does not know what exactly caused it, he thinks that a combination of factors including his father's death, poor sleep, exhaustion and overworking could be the reasons.

"Around 6 weeks ago, I had a mild stroke out of the blue. Dad passing away, poor sleep, exhaustion, dehydration, and overworking out -any of these could be possible reasons," he said on X (formerly Twitter).

He added that he is better and can "read and write" now. Mr Kamath shared that it would take at least three to six months for complete recovery. "I've gone from having a big droop in the face and not being able to read or write to having a slight droop but being able to read and write more. From being absent-minded to more present-minded. So, 3 to 6 months for full recovery," he continued.

"I wondered why a person who's fit and takes care of himself could be affected. The doctor said you need to know when you need to shift the gears down a bit. Slightly broken, but still getting my treadmill count," the Zerodha Chief said alongside a photo collage of himself. In one of the two pictures, he is seen on a hospital bed while in the other he is seen working out on a treadmill.