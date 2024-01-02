Zerodha Founder Once Sent Fake Cops To Raid His Company's Office, See Video

The incident took place in 2014 when Zerodha was a small company.

Discussing the platform's enthusiasm for content, Zerodha founder Nithin Kamath shared an incident when he orchestrated a prank that nearly brought the entire office to tears. Mr Kamath recounted when he staged a fake police raid at the Zerodha office, falsely accusing founders Nithin and Nikhil of forgery.

Mr Kamath spoke about the incident at the 'One Plus Conversations', hosted by CEO and founder of Avalon Labs, Varun Mayya. He said, "I ran a prank in the office. I got these Kannada actors to raid our office as cops. We captured this whole thing...I knew back then that this was the place to be. I had these random ideas... no one would have ever thought that a stock broker would run a prank video of cops raiding saying that 'your founder is a cheat and has run away'...I mean the reaction in that video was just crazy... I mean half our office was crying that day."

5 years back, when we were much smaller, a lot lesser issues to deal with and hence testosterone was still at play, had carefully executed this mega prank at our office. :) Happy fools day. https://t.co/ydcljeXOLV — Nithin Kamath (@Nithin0dha) April 1, 2019

Mr Kamath also shared a video of the prank on his social media account in 2019.

The video shows the fake policemen asking Zerodha employees, "Where is Nithin".

The fake cops walked in with a high court order and asked the employees to stop the work. The employees look clueless and few ask the actors about the raid. Many of the employees look stressed. Moments later Nithin and Nikhil Kamath walk in and reveal the prank.

One of the employees commented on the video, "It's nice to sit back and laugh at this now. I wasn't laughing when it was happening."

The video was posted on YouTube and has been viewed 1.8 million times.