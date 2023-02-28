Zendaya To Earn Rs 8.26 Crore Per Episode For 'Euphoria' Season 3: Report

Actor Zendaya has renegotiated her salary for third season of 'Euphoria'. (AFP File Photo)

Actor Zendaya is going to get a major raise ahead of the third season of her hit series 'Euphoria', which will be released on HBO. As per a report in Harper's Bazaar Arabia, the 26-year-old will be earning $1 million (Rs 8.26 crore) per episode. The milestone is big, considering only stars from popular show 'Friends' have received a similar salary, the outlet further said. The report is based on an interview published in Puck News in which journalist Matthew Belloni reported that Zendaya has renegotiated her deal with HBO for 'Euphoria', which she is also producing.

Zendaya plays the lead role of narrator Rue Bennett in the show. She won the Outstanding Lead Actress Emmy for both seasons of 'Euphoria'.

It is an American teen drama television series based on Israeli miniseries of the same name. It was created by Ron Leshem and Daphna Levin.

Apart from 'Euphoria', Zendaya is also a key part of two major Hollywood franchises in Marvel's 'Spider-Man' and 'Dune'.

Speaking to Hollywood Reporter about the show, Zendaya said she hopes to explore the lives of its core characters after they graduate and move into college.

"I think it'll be exciting to explore the characters out of high school. I want to see what Rue looks like in her sobriety journey, how chaotic that might look. But also with all the characters, in the sense where they're trying to figure out what to do with their lives when high school is over and what kind of people they want to be," she said.

Zendaya mesmerised everyone on the red carpet of the 29th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday in a pink Valentino evening gown.

The custom Valentino silk duchess pink evening gown was adorned with 190 roses in duchess silk doubled with silk faille.

She paired her beautiful gown with a Bulgari diamond necklace and a bracelet.

As far as her makeup and hair are concerned, Zendaya sported a 60s-era look - side parted, soft-curled hair, lip gloss, and a pink-toned eyeshadow highlighted her look.