YouTuber MrBeast Says He Will 'Jump In Race For US Presidency' If This Happens

Popular YouTuber MrBeast recently said that he will run for the United States presidency if they lower the required age limit. The social media influencer, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, wrote on X (formerly Twitter), "If we lower the age to run for president I'll jump in the race."

He added that he would make Americans his priority if ever elected. "If I were president I wouldn't care about party lines, I'd just always truly make the American people my #1 priority. For problems I'm ignorant in I'd have experts from the left and right advise me on them and try to find the middle ground that's best for America," he said.

The YouTuber, with over 299 million followers, added, "Wouldn't be buyable, don't care about doing things just because my party says I should, and I would focus on uniting the country instead of dividing it. Anyways, we can pick this up in 15 years when I'm old enough to run haha."

Notably, the requirements for a US presidential candidate include being at least 35 years of age, citizens by birth and having lived 14 years in the nation. The requirements for someone aspiring to be president have not changed since George Washington became the President in 1789.

Since being shared, the post has amassed 31 million views and five lakh views on the microblogging platform.

A user asked, "Would you still make YouTube videos if you were president?" To which he replied, "I'd probably focus on running the largest economy on earth."

"It is funny there's a minimum age but no maximum age," said a user.

Another person wrote, "Can't wait for $1 vs $1,000,000,000 drone strike."

"The funniest part about this is that you'd likely win," remarked a third person.

A fourth person stated, "from MrBeast to MrPresident."

A user commented, "Bro made a couple of videos and thinks he can be a president lmfao."