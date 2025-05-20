Youngsters Want A Life Without Internet, New Study Shows

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Young people express a desire to live without the internet, study finds. 70% of youth aged 16-21 feel worse after using social media platforms. 50% support a digital curfew limiting access to certain apps at night.

The internet has seemingly become ubiquitous for all genders and ages, but according to a new study, young people have had enough of the technology. The study, conducted by the British Standards Institution (BSI) over 1,294 Britons, found that almost half of young people would rather live in a world where the internet does not exist.

The findings showed that 70 per cent of youngsters between 16 and 21 felt worse about themselves after spending time on social media. 50 per cent said they would support a digital curfew, meaning no access to certain apps and sites at night, while 46 per cent said they would prefer being without internet altogether.

"The younger generation was promised technology that would create opportunities, improve access to information and bring people closer to their friends," said Susan Taylor Martin, chief executive, BSI.

"Yet our research shows that alongside this, it is exposing young people to risk and, in many cases, negatively affecting their quality of life," she added.

The study revealed that a quarter (26 per cent) of respondents spent four hours or more on social media, while a fifth spent three hours or more on gaming. Three-quarters said they had been spending more time online as a result of the pandemic.

While the internet comes with perils for all, it is young women who reported higher exposure to harassment (37 per cent vs 28 per cent of young men). They were also more likely to compare their appearance or lifestyle to others, with 85 per cent doing this at least sometimes and nearly half (49 per cent) doing so often or very often.

“That nearly half of young people would prefer to grow up without the internet should be a wake-up call for all of us," said Daisy Greenwell, co-founder and director, Smart Phone Free Childhood.

“We've built a world where it's normal for children to spend hours each day in digital spaces designed to keep them hooked.Young people are now asking for boundaries, for curfews, age checks, meaningful limits, and real protection. They are ready for change."

The development comes in the backdrop of the UK media regulator, Ofcom, ordering the websites to change algorithms that recommend content to young people and introduce strict age checks or risk facing big fines.