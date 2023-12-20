Coffee Badging To Rage Applying, Top 5 Workplace Trends That Dominated 2023

These 5 workplace trends dominated 2023

Amid the ever-changing professional landscape, 2023 has introduced a plethora of unconventional workplace trends and terms that challenge the traditional norms of office culture. 2023's unconventional trends like 'Rage Applying' and 'Bare Minimum Mondays' are rewriting the work rulebook.

Bare Minimum Mondays

"Bare Minimum Mondays" are a form of the Monday blues that can have an impact on employee productivity and the employer-employee equation. It's a practice in which employees arrive at work on Mondays to do the bare minimum, often starting the day late after a productive morning of self-care rituals. The concept is similar to "quiet quitting" - you work, but not as hard. This essentially implies doing enough to get by without stressing yourself out.

Coffee Badging

According to the phrase "coffee badging," workers come to their office, have a coffee, chat with coworkers, and then leave, receiving a figurative "badge" for showing up. The procedure particularly takes advantage of the notion of arriving at work, swiping your ID badge to verify that you have been there, and going out for coffee with coworkers. Post this, employees leave the office right away and head home. This is essentially seen as a resistance against the recent return-to-office mandates.

Quiet Quitting

If you're unhappy at work, but leaving your job isn't an option or there are no appealing alternatives, you may want to try "quiet quitting". This trend of simply doing the bare minimum expected at work has taken off on TikTok and resonated with young people.

Rage-Applying

Rage-applying is exactly what it sounds like- applying to multiple jobs when one is dissatisfied with your current employer. The message has resonated with a group of workers who are exhausted and underappreciated. The concept was popularised by a Canadian millennial Redweez and her video has garnered nearly two million views, according to Fortune.

Lazy Girl Jobs

There is a massive digital shift in work cultures for the good. The 'lazy girl job' trend focuses on having a life beyond work and maintaining a healthy balance of both worlds. The trend entails having a low-stress, undemanding job or work opportunity that pays enough for one's lifestyle.