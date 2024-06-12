Gallup Report Reveals 86% Of Indians 'Struggling' At Work, Mere 14% Thriving

The report utilizes a three-tiered well-being framework: thriving, struggling, and suffering.

The 2024 Gallup State of the Global Workplace report paints a concerning picture of employee wellbeing in India. Only 14% of Indian workers report "thriving," significantly lower than the global average of 34%. In contrast, a staggering 86% of Indian employees classified themselves as "struggling" or "suffering."

The report utilises a three-tiered well-being framework: thriving, struggling, and suffering. "Thriving" employees rate their current life situation positively and hold an optimistic outlook for the future.

"Struggling" employees experience uncertainty or negativity regarding their current situation, potentially including stress or financial worries. Finally, "suffering" employees report feeling miserable and hold a negative view of their future.

"This trend is true across all countries in the region surveyed, with India reporting the second-highest rate of thriving at only 14 per cent, behind Nepal at 22 per cent," Gallup noted in a press release.

The report also highlighted daily emotional experience, 35% of Indian respondents reported experiencing daily anger, the highest in South Asia. The data also revealed that India had the lowest daily stress level in the region, with only 32 per cent of respondents reporting stress, compared to 62 per cent in Sri Lanka and 59 per cent in Afghanistan.

However, India maintained a high employee engagement rate of 32%, well above the global average of 23%.



