Ye Under Investigation After Wife Allegedly Suffers Sexual Assault, Rapper Responds With Violence

Bianca Censori, Kanye West's wife, was allegedly attacked by a man.

Renowned artist and rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, found himself at the center of controversy once again following an altercation at the iconic Chateau Marmont hotel in West Hollywood. The incident, which occurred in the early hours of Wednesday morning, reportedly involved Ye and an alleged assailant who had purportedly assaulted Ye's wife, Bianca Censori.

According to a statement from Ye's chief of staff, the assailant allegedly subjected Censori to unwanted physical contact, prompting Ye to intervene. Described as a "sexual assault," the assailant's actions included putting his hands under Censori's dress, grabbing her waist, spinning her around, and blowing her kisses.

Video footage shared by Fox News showed detectives outside the hotel following the incident, confirming the police response. Ye is reportedly under investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) after being named by the alleged victim.

TMZ reported that LAPD planned to speak with Ye and Censori regarding the incident. The couple, who had been photographed at Disneyland earlier on Tuesday, were later seen driving separately around Los Angeles on Wednesday.

In California, simple assault is classified as a misdemeanor, with potential penalties including up to six months in jail and fines of up to USD 1,000.

This incident adds to a series of altercations involving Ye, including punching a man in January 2022 and attacking a celebrity photographer in 2023. Despite these incidents, Ye did not face charges.

The investigation into the altercation at Chateau Marmont remains ongoing, with potential legal consequences looming for Ye.